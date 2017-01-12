Scientists Build an Animal Fart Database

SCIENCE

Yeah, you read that right. What else do you need to know, really? (Washington Post)

Do we smell a citizen science project?

Discussion Ideas

So, scientists have compiled a database of animal farts. What are farts? Farts, also known as flatulence intestines anus Farting is literally passing gas: the root word of flatulence is the Latin The scientific study of farts is called flatology Those who have the ability to fart at will are known as flatulists , and have been entertaining people for more than 1,500 years. (And that’s just documented. Our guess is that our pre-literate ancestral hominin



So, #DoesItFart? Yes. Click through this gallery of farting animals from Photo Ark



South Georgia Island has “extremely gassy seals.” Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Bearded dragons sometimes fart before pooping. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Orangutans “do it often and have no shame.” Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Atlantic herring fart to communicate. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark A biologist confirms that “bobcats, gray foxes [above] fart.” Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Baboons fart, and apparently fertile females produce the worst toots. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Tapirs fart “in great amplitude,” writes one ecologist. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Lions fart, at least when sedated. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark African wild dogs definitely fart, as do their domestic cousins. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark “The bigger [bats] are, the harder they fart.” Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Rats can’t burp, but they sure can fart. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark “Snakes sometimes discharge feces and musk as a defensive strategy, and this is often accompanied by what I would consider classic fart noises,” says one ecologist. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Guinea pigs produce clouds of brown mist that “stink to high heaven.” Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Fact: Wombats not only fart, but poop square-shaped feces. Is that the only thing you’ll remember from this study guide?

Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark Oh, you know these guys fart. Photograph by Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark

Do any animals NOT fart? Yes, a lot, actually. Birds don’t fart. Marine invertebrates, such as clams or whelks, don’t fart. Cephalopods Salamanders and frogs have weak sphincters Badgers apparently produce some of the most disgusting scat in the animal kingdom, but have yet to be recorded as farting. Yet. (We smell a dissertation!)



