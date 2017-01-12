Scientists Build an Animal Fart Database

SCIENCE
Yeah, you read that right. What else do you need to know, really? (Washington Post)
Do we smell a citizen science project?
Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.
Discussion Ideas
- So, scientists have compiled a database of animal farts. What are farts?
- Farts, also known as flatulence, describe gas generated or held in the stomach or intestines, and expelled through the anus.
- Farting is literally passing gas: the root word of flatulence is the Latin word flatus, meaning “a blowing, breaking wind.”
- The scientific study of farts is called flatology. Really!
- Those who have the ability to fart at will are known as flatulists, and have been entertaining people for more than 1,500 years. (And that’s just documented. Our guess is that our pre-literate ancestral hominin brethren included flatulists.)
- OK, so why are scientists cataloging evidence of animal farts?
- Public engagement.
- “When scientists can present these seemingly silly facts, it invites people to be part of what we know and to find out what we don’t, which enables us to show how science works,” said Cassandra Raby, a researcher with the Zoological Society of London.
- “I don’t know if animal flatulence questions can serve as a significant gateway to a greater appreciation of biodiversity, but it is always fun to see what captures people’s attention,” says David Steen, a wildlife ecologist at Auburn University. “It is at least an opportunity to engage with a larger audience and bring new folks into the conversation.”
- Share ignored data.
- “This type of info, unless directly relevant to the study, may not make it into our publications,” says Nick Caruso, a researcher at the University of Alabama, “and we don’t always get a chance to talk about it.”
- Genuine study of anatomy, biology, and climatology.
- “The diets and digestive systems of animals are an important and fascinating field of study,” says Adriana Lowe, a researcher of biological anthropology at the University of Kent, “and gas is just a part of that.”
- “Cattle gas, for example, is a significant contributor to atmospheric methane that contributes to climate change.” Human gas is not so significant, but the “world’s only performing flatulist” is called Mr. Methane.
- So, #DoesItFart?
- Yes. Click through this gallery of farting animals from Photo Ark, and remember: the one who smelt it dealt it.
- Do any animals NOT fart?
- Yes, a lot, actually.
- Birds don’t fart.
- Marine invertebrates, such as clams or whelks, don’t fart. Cephalopods such as squids only fart if we count air coming out of their siphon as farting.
- Salamanders and frogs have weak sphincters and probably don’t fart, but could.
- Badgers apparently produce some of the most disgusting scat in the animal kingdom, but have yet to be recorded as farting. Yet. (We smell a dissertation!)
