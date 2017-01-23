How Are Crowd Sizes Determined?

SCIENCE

Key geographic concepts, like density, GIS, and topography, are crucial to accurately evaluating how many people are in a crowd. (The Atlantic)

Take a look at a satellite photo of the biggest inauguration crowd in history: the very cold first inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.

Discussion Questions

Why aren’t all these tools available to crowd scientists evaluating the crowd size at U.S. presidential inaugurations? For security reasons, airspace around Washington, D.C., is closed during presidential inaugurations



How do crowd scientists work “on the ground” to evaluate crowd size? Jacobs’s method. Jacobs’s method involves dividing the area occupied by a crowd into sections, usually 100-by-100 feet or 500-by-500 feet. Then, scientists estimate the average number of people in each section algorithms physical interaction. Teams walk around the event, counting people in the shade—under awnings, beneath trees, under umbrellas. On-the-ground research is also a great way to estimate the number of children present. Crowd scientists need to consider the weather: “ If it’s in the winter, we look for the wind breaks, and if it’s in the heat of summer, we look for the shade From both photo-video evidence and on-the-ground reporting, crowd scientists can document how crowds are not uniform and do not fit into neat Jacobs’s method-type grids. During inaugurations, for instance, crowds gather around jumbotrons. crowd inspection points. Evaluators set up one or two fixed counting stations near the focal points of an event, and tally the number of people who pass through one or both.



How does topography The appearance of crowds can vary based on an area’s hills and valleys, no matter how small. “‘ If you have people surrounding the Washington Monument



Why does crowd size matter? In the case of political events, it matters to organizers and participants. In the case of free concerts, it matters to artists and promoters. In both cases, crowd science allows organizers to estimate the number of people their events reached, and how those people accessed the event. (For instance, did attendees crowd the stage or gather around the jumbotrons? This may help in planning for security or technology at future events.) Estimating crowd size has a crucial role in security. “ If a fire, terrorist attack, stage collapse or other calamity happened



