Food Maps Show Nations Are What They Eat

GEOGRAPHY

A new series of food maps use ingredients synonymous with the region being mapped. Think India rendered in spices, New Zealand in kiwifruit, South America in citrus. (Nat Geo magazine)

Use our MapMaker Kits to get started making innovative maps of your own.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit. And be sure to click the links in this study guide—there are some great maps out there!

An artistic representation of the U.S. features corn in many forms—including cobs, kernels, and chips. Photograph by Henry Hargreaves and Caitlin Levin

