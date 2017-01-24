Food Maps Show Nations Are What They Eat

GEOGRAPHY

A new series of food maps use ingredients synonymous with the region being mapped. Think India rendered in spices, New Zealand in kiwifruit, South America in citrus. (Nat Geo magazine)

Use our MapMaker Kits to get started making innovative maps of your own.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit. And be sure to click the links in this study guide—there are some great maps out there!

Discussion Ideas

Standard flat maps can also be repurposed in creative ways. This artist uses road maps to create portraits of people.

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Nat Geo: In These Colorful ‘Food Maps,’ Nations Are What They Eat

Henry Hargreaves and Caitlin Levin: Food Maps

Nat Geo: MapMaker Kits

Nat Geo: Create a Pasta Population Map activity

Nat Geo: Map and Mapping collection

Nat Geo: Make a Contour Map activity

Nat Geo: Sniffing Out Cartography study guide

Nat Geo: Sound Out Your City study guide

Nat Geo: Guerrilla Geography video