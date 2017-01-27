11 Things We Learned This Week

· by · in Classroom Ideas, Current Event Connection, Main. ·

This week, we learned …

the Doomsday Clock is 30 seconds closer to midnight, and where the geopolitical hotspots of 2017 are.

Wasn’t doomsday supposed to happen in 2012?

 

… the real facts about human-pig chimeras, and their potential to revolutionize organ transplants.

Why are organ transplants so important?

 

… rain forests may be gone in 100 years.

This gorgeous view is a vista in Yasuni National Park, Ecuador. Photograph by Steve Winter, National Geographic

This gorgeous view is a vista in Yasuni National Park, Ecuador.
Photograph by Steve Winter, National Geographic

What are the local and global effects of eradicating a rain forest?

 

… Finland aims to be tobacco-free by 2040.

You can practically smell this, can’t you? Photograph by Stefan-Xp, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-3.0

You can practically smell this, can’t you?
Photograph by Stefan-Xp, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-3.0

What other ambitious clean-up project has Finland launched?

 

… whale earwax is an ecological time capsule.

Map by National Geographic

Map by National Geographic

Which of these whales do you think have the most valuable earwax?

 

… fluid dynamics can help you navigate crowds.

This satellite image of the National Mall was captured on January 20, 2009—the first inauguration of President Barack Obama. The image shows the monuments and museums, as well as the masses of people between the Capitol (to the right) and the Lincoln Memorial (to the left). Photograph courtesy GeoEye (DigitalGlobe)

This satellite image of the National Mall was captured on January 20, 2009—the first inauguration of President Barack Obama. The image shows the monuments and museums, as well as the masses of people between the Capitol (to the right) and the Lincoln Memorial (to the left).
Photograph courtesy GeoEye (DigitalGlobe)

How do geographers navigate crowds?

 

… how Instagram is changing travel.

Don’t do this. Photograph by Gerd Ludwig, National Geographic

Don’t do this.
Photograph by Gerd Ludwig, National Geographic

The best travel Instagram photos are, of course, @NatGeo.

 

… tiny pollinators need wildlife corridors, too.

Help protect pollinators by building your own bee hotel!

 

… a thousand years ago, Islamic civilization gave us a glimpse of globalization.

Muhammad al-Idrisi drew this spectacular world map for King Roger II of Sicily in 1154, during the Islamic Golden Age. (Yes, the map is upside-down, not because it’s inaccurate but because it conforms with our standard way of seeing the world.) Map by Muhammad al-Idrisi, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

Muhammad al-Idrisi drew this spectacular world map for King Roger II of Sicily in 1154, during the Islamic Golden Age. (Yes, the map is upside-down, not because it’s inaccurate but because it conforms with our standard way of seeing the world.)
Map by Muhammad al-Idrisi, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

What is globalization?

 

… a soft robot hugs your heart to keep it pumping.

How does your heart work?

 

… an idyllic Tasmanian island will give any couple who wants to move there a house and a job.

They would pay you to live here. Photograph courtesy Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service

They would pay you to live here.
Photograph courtesy Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service

Could you survive in such an isolated setting?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s