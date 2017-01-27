11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… the Doomsday Clock is 30 seconds closer to midnight, and where the geopolitical hotspots of 2017 are.
Wasn’t doomsday supposed to happen in 2012?
… the real facts about human-pig chimeras, and their potential to revolutionize organ transplants.
Why are organ transplants so important?
… rain forests may be gone in 100 years.
What are the local and global effects of eradicating a rain forest?
… Finland aims to be tobacco-free by 2040.
What other ambitious clean-up project has Finland launched?
… whale earwax is an ecological time capsule.
Which of these whales do you think have the most valuable earwax?
… fluid dynamics can help you navigate crowds.
How do geographers navigate crowds?
… how Instagram is changing travel.
… tiny pollinators need wildlife corridors, too.
… a thousand years ago, Islamic civilization gave us a glimpse of globalization.
… a soft robot hugs your heart to keep it pumping.