You, Too, Can Be a Space Archaeologist!

A new online tool from a Nat Geo explorer enables anyone with Internet access to search satellite images for ancient ruins. (Nat Geo News)

Learn a little about space archaeology.

Discussion Ideas

How are the citizen scientists of GlobalXplorer° helping professional archaeologists? GlobalXplorer°’s mission is to identify and quantify looting and encroachment to sites of archaeological and historical importance. (Identifying and preventing looting is actually the first “campaign” GlobalXplorers engage in.) More than discovery, however, the program will weed through sites with no tangible cultural heritage, leaving the archaeological fun stuff to the professionals. “ All it leaves for us [the professionals]



Wait a minute. Won’t the mapping platform actually help looters identify sites? No! Only the GlobalXplorer° team will have access to the actual satellite maps. The tens of millions of tiles analyzed by participants have been scrubbed of all location and map data. You don’t know quite what you’re looking at, or where it is. The GlobalXplorer° team “will not be creating a map



What might you expect to see as a GlobalXplorer° in Peru? Machu Picchu Nazca Those creepy child mummies Uh, no. You’re most likely to see: undeveloped land, such as forests, mountains, plains, deserts, or beaches agricultural land, such as cattle ranches or cultivated fields clouds (the satellite is above cloud cover) pits! These large, deep holes are often signs of looting and basically what you’re looking for in the first set of tiles.



