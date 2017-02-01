Huge Mouth, No Anus: Meet One of Our Earliest Ancestors

SCIENCE

You won’t find it in your family album, but a tiny prehistoric creature with a bag-like body, a huge mouth and no anus has become the best candidate yet for our earliest known ancestor. (The Guardian and Christian Science Monitor)

Where does this mouthy mystery fit in the circle of life?

Where did the little Saccorhytus live? Saccorhytus was part of the meiofauna



How did scientists find Saccorhytus? Microfossils First, scientists treated the limestone acid Then, scientists looked at the fossils with regular binocular microscopes. Then, they coated the fossils with gold (yes, gold) and imaged them under a scanning electron microscope For a single microfossil μm The internal anatomy of Saccorhytus was examined using microcomputer tomography



So Saccorhytus is about 540 million years old, and may be our oldest fossil relative. Is Saccorhytus the oldest animal fossil ever found? No! The oldest animal fossils are of 635-million-year-old sponges.



