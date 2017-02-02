Another Canyon in Arizona

ENVIRONMENT

A not-so-grand canyon has opened in the Arizona desert. How? Why? (Forbes)

Learn more about the forces that create earth fissures with our activity.

Discussion Ideas

The big crack in the Arizona desert is called an earth fissure. What is an earth fissure? Earth fissures are associated with land subsidence “Earth fissures start out as small cracks



The big earth fissure in Pinal County is a result of aquifer drawdown or aquifer depletion. What is aquifer depletion? Just what it sounds like. Aquifer depletion In Pinal County, aquifer depletion empties the porous sandstone aquifer groundwater sinkholes



What are some reasons the aquifers in Pinal County might be depleted? How does your community use groundwater? Communities use water for many, many purposes. drinking hygiene recreation, such as swimming pools and artificial lakes maintenance of gardens and lawns agriculture industry or manufacturing



Can land lost to subsidence and earth fissures be reclaimed? No. Once the soil and sedimentary rock collapse on themselves, land generally remains subsided.



Are there dangers associated with earth fissures? Yes. Much like sinkholes, earth fissures “have destroyed pipelines, roads, canals, and even homes.” Earth fissures also pose a danger to livestock and drivers who might fall into the fissure. “Another issue with earth fissures is that [they] creates an easy place for groundwater to become contaminated. Elevation and slope change created by land subsidence and earth fissures alter the natural drainage paths on flood plains. This may increase flooding that impacts homes and businesses.



Does the big earth fissure in Pinal County pose any significant risks? No. “Thankfully the crack is in the middle of the desert



