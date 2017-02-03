11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …

… there’s a lost continent in the Indian Ocean.

The microcontinent of Mauritia stretched between the modern islands of Mauritius and southwestern India. Map by Lewis D. Ashwal, Michael Wiedenbeck & Trond H. Torsvik. “Archaean zircons in Miocene oceanic hotspot rocks establish ancient continental crust beneath Mauritius.” Nature Communications 8. doi:10.1038/ncomms14086

How do you lose a continent?
What’s a microcontinent?
How’d scientists find the lost continent?

 

… how Ikea names products.

What kind of supply chain does Ikea have?

 

… a medieval skeleton is offering clues about how leprosy spread around the world.

Medieval leprosy victims often carried bells to both alert people and invite charity. Photograph by Gianreali, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

How does disease spread?

 

… speed reading doesn’t really work.

Illustration by James M. Gurney, National Geographic

Start reading, and take your time!

 

… how to build an igloo.

Aurora not included. Photograph by Emmanuel Milou, courtesy Flickr. CC-BY-SA-2.0

Short on ice? Make a gingerbread igloo instead!

 

… frogs use reversible spit to catch prey.

Photograph by Yan Gluzberg, National Geographic Your Shot

How are frogs leaping all over native species in Arizona?

 

why the Victorians were so prudish, and how their attitudes shaped our idea of gender.

Queen Victoria celebrated her 50th year on the throne in unsmiling style. Photograph by Alexander Bassano, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

How is gender being redefined today?

 

… sea stars aren’t having any of this tagging nonsense.

How do scientists tag aquatic animals?

 

… the future is mixed-race, and so is the past.

Photograph by Jodi Cobb, National Geographic

How do different ethnicities contribute to “American Textures”?

 

… black humor is a sign of intelligence.

We know how this ends. Photograph by Andy Wright, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-2.0

Are Nat Geo explorers funny? Decide for yourself.

 

… a great way of thinking about reading skills.

Reading Skills
What kind of reading skills do translators need? A lot.

