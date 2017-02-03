11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… there’s a lost continent in the Indian Ocean.
How do you lose a continent?
What’s a microcontinent?
How’d scientists find the lost continent?
… how Ikea names products.
What kind of supply chain does Ikea have?
… a medieval skeleton is offering clues about how leprosy spread around the world.
… speed reading doesn’t really work.
Start reading, and take your time!
… how to build an igloo.
Short on ice? Make a gingerbread igloo instead!
… frogs use reversible spit to catch prey.
How are frogs leaping all over native species in Arizona?
… why the Victorians were so prudish, and how their attitudes shaped our idea of gender.
How is gender being redefined today?
… sea stars aren’t having any of this tagging nonsense.
How do scientists tag aquatic animals?
… the future is mixed-race, and so is the past.
How do different ethnicities contribute to “American Textures”?
… black humor is a sign of intelligence.
Are Nat Geo explorers funny? Decide for yourself.