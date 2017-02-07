ISIS Threatens Iraqi Wildlife

ENVIRONMENT

After decades of strife, the world’s first civilization is losing many of its animals, such as otters, deer, songbirds, and more. (Nat Geo News)

Our activity calls for students to select an issue involving human-wildlife conflict, and develop a list of actions people could take to reduce or reverse the problem. This might be a great option for students to choose.

Discussion Ideas

Iraq has endured 40 years of nearly uninterrupted conflict. How have military combatants put the country’s wildlife at risk? Domestic animals, such as horses, have been used for target practice. Military leaders have burned forests and drained wetlands in order to eliminate possible enemy hideouts. “ Entire populations of wild goat and wolves were whittled down Trench networks have radically disrupted migration corridors Land mines domestic animals Retreating forces have dumped barrels of oil into wetlands in order to prevent their enemies from accessing these resources for fuel or profit.



How are civilians putting Iraq’s wildlife at risk? “[A]mid a partial breakdown in civil society over the past decade, illegal hunting has also proliferated “For others, however, state paralysis has provided a welcome opportunity for unregulated sport



Have any animals actually benefitted from the conflict in Iraq? Yes. “Protected by land mines, which have kept humans at bay, the Persian leopard is enjoying a mini-revival



Groups like Nature Iraq have made it their mission to “protect, restore, and preserve the environment.” Is the situation improving for Iraq’s wildlife? Possibly … Nature Iraq is joined by some powerhouse conservation groups, like Nat Geo Waterkeepers BirdLife International But … with ISIS and other terrorist groups targeting so many marginalized human communities, biodiversity ( along with cultural heritage



