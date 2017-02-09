We Didn’t Start the Fire (Until Much Later Than We Thought We Did)

SCIENCE

Humans’ ability to control fire is among the most important technological advances in our evolutionary history. Research on Neanderthal cave sites is offering new insights on this old enigma. Maybe not as old as we think. (Sapiens)

Could Neanderthals start a fire?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources, including today’s simple MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

Paleontologists archaeologists Paleolithic The material at some sites, such as the Zhoukoudian cave system charcoal ash The truly ancient fire residues in Africa and elsewhere may not have come from intentionally created fires. They are more likely the result of naturally occurring wildfires that burned existing hominin sites.



How did fire make life easier in the Paleolithic? It could keep you warm! Europe had a much colder environment 200,000 years ago. Ice sheets Fire made it possible for Neanderthals Meat: Cooked meat was easier to chew and had fewer parasites Fruits and veggies: Cooking allowed Neanderthals to expand their diets to include nutritious, starchy fibrous tubers such as cassava Fire made hunting easier by allowing hunters to trap animals with fire. Burning areas for habitation or pathways made terrain less dangerous or forbidding. Fire is able to strengthen stone tools Pottery, every archaeologist’s best friend, was largely made possible with by the ability to “fire” clay, making it more durable. Fire allowed Neanderthal or other hominin populations to be active at night.



The great Sapiens article 1. ability to interact safely with naturally occurring fire. Early humans may have shared some characteristics with our chimpanzee relatives studied by Nat Geo explorer Jill Pruetz Pruetz has observed chimps monitoring the progress of a passing wildfire forage 2. ability to control naturally occurring fire. At this stage, early humans had the ability to capture, contain, and maintain fires—but not start them. For instance, early humans may have been able to isolate part of a natural wildfire, prevent it from spreading, and maintain it by adding fuel (usually wood or animal bones). 3. ability to make fire. This key moment in human technology has been loosely affiliated with “campfires” or “hearths” at open-air sites and the mouths of caves. This evidence, however, could still only indicate mastery of the second stage of human control of fire.



Why do scientists think Neanderthals may not have had the ability to make fire after all? How did they interpret findings at the Pech-de-l’Aze cave site in France? Pech-de-l’Aze shows a “striking abundance” of fires over thousands of years, but the use of fire is not consistent. Charcoal, ash, and burned tools are common in the deepest, oldest layers of the site, but entirely absent in the upper, newer layers. The pattern is odd because the abundance of fires coincide with the warmest parts of Paleolithic history, while the lack of fires correspond to the cold periods, when glaciers were descending across Europe. “ This raised some really interesting questions Ultimately, the authors say the evidence leaves only “one possible explanation Another hint was the placement of the “hearths.” All of the fire sites were situated at the mouths, or entrances, of the caves, not in the interior. Naturally occurring fires do not break out inside caves, but these well-protected shelters would have been a logical place to build fires if the cave-dwellers had the technology.



If Neanderthals or other early humans could not create fire, how does this information change our ideas about our hominin ancestors? They were tough! “ [W]hile we are obligate fire users today—we could not survive without fire in some form—Neanderthals, according to our research, had no such dependence. Lightning strikes, the main cause of wildfires, are more common in warm weather. Scientists are skeptical if Neanderthals made clothing, and some speculate that they were just really hairy. Scientists think Neanderthals relied on food (such as fresh meat) that did not need to be cooked in order to be consumed.



How does the new theory on how hominins learned to make fire differ from earlier, more commonly accepted theories? The most popular theory is that “our ability to make fire began long before the Neanderthals, as a spark —a single technological discovery that spread widely and quickly and has remained essential to human life, in an uninterrupted line, to the present day.” New research suggests that hominins’ use of fire came in fits and starts. “ [I]t was not the result of a single accident or stroke of genius.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Sapiens: Who Started the First Fire?

Nat Geo: Caveman Chemistry study guide

Nat Geo: Where is Pech de L’Aze? map

Nat Geo: Hominin History