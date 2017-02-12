This Week in Geographic History, February 13 – 19

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, February 13
TDIGH: Australia Apologizes to the ‘Stolen Generations’
In 2008 the prime minister of Australia formally apologized for the practice of forcibly removing Aboriginal children from their families.
Map: Australia
Background: Australia’s human geography
Activity: Listen to prime minister Kevin Rudd’s apology. Compare the treatment of Australia’s indigenous peoples to the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. Why hasn’t a U.S. president given a formal apology speech to Native Americans?
Toward the end of World War II, Allied forces carried out a firebombing campaign that devastated the city of Dresden, Germany.
Visual: Photo Gallery: Dresden
Background: Interactive timeline of WWII in Europe
Activity: Discuss Kurt Vonnegut’s experience living through the bombing of Dresden and how he wrote about it in Slaughterhouse-Five.
Tuesday, February 14
The holiday devoted to love originated in ancient Rome and was romanticized by authors like Chaucer and Shakespeare during the Middle Ages.
Visual: Animal Pair Pictures
Background: History of Valentine’s Day and related vocab
Activity: Read about and discuss Valentine’s Day traditions around the world.
Saturday, February 18
TDIGH: Chicago 7 Found Not Guilty
Following the riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention, a trial found the seven protesters not guilty, while the one black activist was tried separately.
Visual: Newspaper photo of the original Chicago 8
Background: Film about the events leading up to the 1968 riots at the DNC
Activity: Read this 1973 New York Times article about Black Panther activist Bobby Seale’s trial. Why do you think Seale was treated differently from the other seven?
Sunday, February 19
TDIGH: First Oil Pipeline Completed
Since the first oil pipeline was built in Pennsylvania in 1863, networks of underground pipelines have been constructed around the world.
Map: Interactive map of U.S. pipelines
Background: Non-renewable energy
Activity: Connect this to the current debate over the Dakota Access Pipeline by reading “Dakota Access Pipeline: What You Need to Know” and NPR’s series on the topic.