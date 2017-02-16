What’s Happening at the Oroville Dam?

UNITED STATES

The damaged California dam is in the spotlight now, but it’s not alone among the facilities needing upgrades. (Nat Geo News)

Why do we have dams? Use our resources to better understand.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit, including today's MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

Where is the Oroville Dam? Take a look at today’s MapMaker Interactive map for some help. The Oroville Dam is in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Northern California. Lake Oroville At 235 meters (770 feet) high, the Oroville Dam is the tallest dam in the U.S. and holds the second-largest reservoir in California. (Only Oroville’s Northern California neighbor Lake Shasta is larger.)



What industries and communities does the Oroville Dam serve? Take a look at today’s MapMaker Interactive map for some help. The Oroville Dam supplies all three benefits associated with dams to local and regional communities: flood prevention. Flood threats from the Feather River are compounded at its confluence with the Yuba River, which in turn threatens the urban areas surrounding Sacramento (California’s capital city) and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta downriver. The Oroville Dam controls the flow of the river, allowing communities and agricultural fields to flourish along its banks. water reservoirs. Lake Oroville supplies water not only to local regions, but to coastal communities hundreds of miles away. The flow of the Feather River is diverted by the California Aqueduct hydroelectricity. The Oroville Dam is a hydroelectric complex



The crisis at the Oroville Dam was caused by damage to both the main spillway and the emergency spillway. What is a spillway? Take a look at our short resource on hydroelectric energy for some help. A spillway An auxiliary spillway is simply an additional spillway where engineers can divert water when the water level is high. Emergency spillways can be concrete, like main spillways, or simply bare earth.



What happened to the spillways at Oroville Dam? A large sinkhole Engineers did not anticipate the erosion



Are there any other outlets for water from Lake Oroville, the reservoir created by the dam? Yes, but neither one does much good. The dam’s mighty hydroelectric generators regularly release water, but this is tightly controlled and the release is relatively small. The Feather River, which feeds the lake, has a bypass valve that would reduce the flow of water to the lake. That was damaged in 2009 and hasn’t been used since.



More than 100,000 people were evacuated after the spillways were damaged. Why do engineers and urban planners think similar mass evacuations may be possible if other dams are damaged? “The number of high hazard potential dams is increasing



How are engineers working to combat the hazards posed by damage to the Oroville Dam? Helicopters have dropped rocks on the emergency spillway to mitigate further erosion. Engineers have increased the amount of water released to prepare for ongoing storms.



