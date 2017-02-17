11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… how to build a paper airplane that flies more than 200 feet.
Use our activity to modify paper airplanes in order to fly them more slowly or faster.
… disabled communities are a thriving population of Second Life.
How are first-life national parks working to build disability-friendly trails?
… a newly discovered Dead Sea cave has unrolled (unscrolled?) new mysteries.
What are the Dead Sea Scrolls?
… what last year’s Global Teacher Prize recipient has done lately.
What is the Global Teacher Prize?
… Brazilian conservationists have developed a new digital tool to help chop poached wood from supply chains.
Who is affected by deforestation in the Amazon?
… all about solar-powered entrepreneurship in Rwanda and a $500 billion plan to refreeze the Arctic.
Why do we need to freeze the Arctic?
… the story of the “boy who started the Syrian War.”
Who is fighting whom in Syria?
… a Thai company makes zero-waste food packaging out of bamboo and cassava.
What other businesses are going from plastic to profit?
… scurvy is making an unwelcome return.
… how an unassuming bureaucrat saved school lunch, and it takes a lot of fish to feed a forest.
Make an impact in your school’s lunchroom.