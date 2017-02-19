This Week in Geographic History, February 20 – 26

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Tuesday, February 21
President Nixon’s surprising 1972 visit to Beijing paved the way for the U.S. government’s eventual recognition of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
Visual: Interactive timeline of US-China relations
Background: The Two Chinas
Activity: Considering the context of 1972 (the Cold War and the Vietnam War), why did the U.S. want to have improved relations with China? (Answer can be found here.)
Wednesday, February 22
TDIGH: UK Grants Independence to Egypt
The United Kingdom controlled Egypt from the outbreak of WWI until 1922, though it remained involved in Egypt’s affairs for years after.
Map: Egypt
Background: Britain’s interest in Egypt: the Suez Canal
Activity: Using Mapmaker Interactive, ask students to explain why Egypt’s geographic position made it important to the British.
Saturday, February 25
TDIGH: Hitler Becomes a German
A native Austrian, Adolf Hitler gained German citizenship in 1932, allowing him to run for office and quickly seize power.
Visual: PBS’ archival photographs of Hitler
Background: Hitler’s rise to power
Activity: Watch this film and discuss how the end WWI helped lead to the rise of Nazism in Germany.
TDIGH: People Power in the Philippines
In 1986, after 21 years of dictatorship, the people of the Philippines elected Asia’s first female president: Corazon Aquino.
Map: The Philippines or more detailed version (please use Safari to open)
Background: Timeline: History of the Philippines
Activity: Learn about where in the world women have served as heads of state.
Sunday, February 26
TDIGH: Grand Teton National Park Created
The area in Wyoming next to Yellowstone officially became a national park in 1929, though the surrounding mountains weren’t added until 1950.
Map: Elk migrations around Yellowstone and Grand Teton
Background: National Park Service created