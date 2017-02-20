What Presidents Were America’s Greatest Leaders?

UNITED STATES

Discussion Ideas

The C-SPAN survey ranks U.S. presidents on 10 key leadership roles. What are they? What are some challenges faced by leaders in those roles?

Public Persuasion Franklin D. Roosevelt was the top performer in this category. What public policies did he have to communicate with U.S. citizens? How did he persuade the public to accept his leadership on these issues?



Crisis Leadership. The top leaders on this list are “wartime presidents.” The U.S. did not officially engage in war during the presidencies of Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and James K. Polk, however, although these men ranked very highly. What crises defined their leadership?



Economic Management. Our most recent former president, Barack Obama, ranked very highly here. Why?



Moral Authority. Three slave-owning presidents (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison) rank very highly here. Why?



International Relations. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, near the top of the list here, are primarily associated with domestic issues. Why do historians rank them highly as international leaders?



Administrative Skills What laws do we still have today that are associated with the administrations of Lincoln, Washington, the Roosevelts, or Dwight Eisenhower?



Relations with Congress. How many top leaders on this list served in Congress before serving as president? How do you think this influenced their ability to negotiate with this branch of government?



Vision/Setting an Agenda. The vision of most top leaders in this category involved preserving the union during times of war and strife. Not so Theodore Roosevelt. How would you describe his political agenda?



Pursued Equal Justice for All. The top of this list is dominated by 20th-century presidents. Exceptions to this include Lincoln, John Quincy Adams, and Ulysses S. Grant. Why are Adams and Grant ranked so highly?



Performance within the Context of Times. John F. Kennedy is the only high-ranking president on this list who did not serve two terms. Why do you think he ranks so highly in the context of the early 1960s?



Do you agree with C-SPAN’s categories of presidential leadership? Would you value them all equally, or weigh some more highly than others? Would you add any of your own?



