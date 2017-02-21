Crystal Caves Hold Long-Dormant Life

SCIENCE

Scientists have extracted long-dormant microbes from inside the famous giant crystals of the Naica mountain caves in Mexico—and revived them. (BBC)

Where else have ancient microbes been found?

Discussion Ideas

How did the microbes in the Cave of Crystals adapt to its extreme conditions? The microbes chemosynthetic



Scientists studying the cave are not chemosynthetic! How do they conduct long-term studies of the cave? Over very short periods of time



