How to Use a Monument to Build a Legacy

The Great Zimbabwe has long been one of Africa’s fiercest archaeological battlegrounds. How have current and former leaders used the monument as a symbol of power? (New York Times)

Where is Great Zimbabwe?

Discussion Ideas

Why is Great Zimbabwe important to historians and Zimbabweans? Great Zimbabwe is a crucial part of history as it is one of only three pre-colonial monuments in sub-Saharan Africa. The other two the rock-hewn churches in Lalibela Aksum Great Zimbabwe is a testament to the sophistication and ingenuity of the local Shona people. “ There was no cement



How is Great Zimbabwe under threat today? Despite Mugabe’s reliance on the symbolism, he has not invested in preservation or conservation of the monument. Even local Zimbabweans are not always familiar with the monument. “ Maybe some passers-by built this



