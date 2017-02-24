11 Things We Learned This Week

This week we learned …

… 5 things teachers can learn from Harry Potter.

Photograph by Simon Roberts, National Geographic

Learn how one teacher uses Harry Potter and other pop culture references in class.

 

… five servings of fruit and veggies every day is good, but 10 is great.

What would happen if we stopped eating meat altogether?

 

… honeybees cover the Beatles.

Bees vibrate in the key of “Hey Jude” to make flowers give up the goods. Photograph by Mark Moffett, National Geographic

Bees vibrate in the key of “Hey Jude” to make flowers give up the goods.
What are some ways you can be a “bee BFF”?

 

… border wall would split a tribe.

The Tohono O'odham Nation sits on 119 kilometers (74 miles) of the U.S.-Mexico border. Photograph by Edward S. Curtis, National Geographic

The Tohono O’odham Nation sits on 119 kilometers (74 miles) of the U.S.-Mexico border.
How is one school incorporating Tohono O’odham ethnobotany to its sustainable schoolyard?

 

air pollution is an invisible threat facing U.S. schools and the London Underground.

West Virginia students take recess while a factory emits steam and gases nearby. Photograph by James P. Blair, National Geographic

West Virginia students take recess while a factory emits steam and gases nearby.
How can you assess the environmental conditions in your own community?

 

… UPS drivers don’t turn left—and save 10 million gallons of gas a year.

How does UPS sort and ship thousands of packages every day?

 

… the collapse of Aztec society may be linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The Spanish invasion of Mexico (that’s Hernan Cortes meeting Aztec leader Moctezuma II, above) was followed by a series of epidemics. Illustration by Ned M. Seidler, National Geographic

The Spanish invasion of Mexico (that’s Hernan Cortes meeting Aztec leader Moctezuma II, above) was followed by a series of epidemics.
How does Aztec society live on during the Day of the Dead?

 

… how to raise an environmentalist.

A father and son appreciate California’s redwoods. Photograph by Michael Nichols, National Geographic

A father and son appreciate California’s redwoods.
Introduce your students to environmental issues with our activity.

 

… our lust for leather comes at a high price in the developing world.

Tanneries, like this one in Nigeria, are often unregulated and workers are exposed to toxins such as sulfuric acid, chromium, and lime.

Tanneries, like this one in Nigeria, are often unregulated and workers are exposed to toxins such as sulfuric acid, chromium, and lime.
Photograph by Ed Kashi, National Geographic

Europeans have been dressing in leather for a long time.

 

… a new citizen science project is crowdsourcing Shakespeare.

Illustration by Mikel Jaso, National Geographic

Catch up on 10 ways to celebrate Shakespeare!

 

… the DC Metro commute is a game.

screen-shot-2017-02-24-at-9-03-20-am
Where else is public transit a challenge?

