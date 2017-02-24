11 Things We Learned This Week

This week we learned …
… 5 things teachers can learn from Harry Potter.
Learn how one teacher uses Harry Potter and other pop culture references in class.
… five servings of fruit and veggies every day is good, but 10 is great.
What would happen if we stopped eating meat altogether?
… honeybees cover the Beatles.
What are some ways you can be a “bee BFF”?
… border wall would split a tribe.
How is one school incorporating Tohono O’odham ethnobotany to its sustainable schoolyard?
… air pollution is an invisible threat facing U.S. schools and the London Underground.
How can you assess the environmental conditions in your own community?
… UPS drivers don’t turn left—and save 10 million gallons of gas a year.
How does UPS sort and ship thousands of packages every day?
… the collapse of Aztec society may be linked to a salmonella outbreak.
How does Aztec society live on during the Day of the Dead?
… how to raise an environmentalist.
Introduce your students to environmental issues with our activity.
… our lust for leather comes at a high price in the developing world.
Europeans have been dressing in leather for a long time.
… a new citizen science project is crowdsourcing Shakespeare.
Catch up on 10 ways to celebrate Shakespeare!