This Week in Geographic History, February 27 – March 5

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, February 27

TDIGH: Indians Occupy Wounded Knee

In 1973 Native Americans occupied the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, for three months to protest the U.S. government’s unjust policies toward Native Americans.

Map: Battles between Native Americans and the U.S. Army

Background: The Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890

Activity: Read and discuss the history of Native American protests including the current protests at Standing Rock.

Wednesday, March 1

TDIGH: Castle Bravo

Nine years after dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. tested “Castle Bravo”: the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated by the U.S.

Map: The Marshall Islands

Background: The first atomic bomb

Activity: Watch this video about the evolution of American public opinion on nuclear weapons. (Stop at 3:10)

Friday, March 3

TDIGH: Oil Discovered in Saudi Arabia

Since the discovery of petroleum in 1938, Saudi Arabia has enjoyed a privileged position in foreign policy because industrialized nations depend on its oil.

Map: International Oil Reserves

Background: What is petroleum?

Activity: Why does oil play a role in international diplomacy? Refer to this article.

TDIGH: Thousands March for Woman Suffrage

While the 1913 march increased attention for the woman suffrage movement, it wasn’t until 1920 that American women gained the right to vote.

Map: Interactive world map of women’s suffrage

Background: Woman suffrage

Activity: Read about the riot that led to the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Sunday, March 5

TDIGH: Boston Massacre

The 1770 conflict intensified the American colonists’ demand for liberty from Great Britain, pushing them closer to the Revolutionary War.

Map: New England Colonies

Background: Timeline of the American Revolution

Activity: Play the “Road to Revolution” game from PBS.