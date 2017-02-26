This Week in Geographic History, February 27 – March 5

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, February 27
TDIGH: Indians Occupy Wounded Knee
In 1973 Native Americans occupied the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, for three months to protest the U.S. government’s unjust policies toward Native Americans.
Map: Battles between Native Americans and the U.S. Army
Background: The Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890
Activity: Read and discuss the history of Native American protests including the current protests at Standing Rock.
Wednesday, March 1
Nine years after dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. tested “Castle Bravo”: the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated by the U.S.
Map: The Marshall Islands
Background: The first atomic bomb
Activity: Watch this video about the evolution of American public opinion on nuclear weapons. (Stop at 3:10)
Friday, March 3
TDIGH: Oil Discovered in Saudi Arabia
Since the discovery of petroleum in 1938, Saudi Arabia has enjoyed a privileged position in foreign policy because industrialized nations depend on its oil.
Map: International Oil Reserves
Background: What is petroleum?
Activity: Why does oil play a role in international diplomacy? Refer to this article.
TDIGH: Thousands March for Woman Suffrage
While the 1913 march increased attention for the woman suffrage movement, it wasn’t until 1920 that American women gained the right to vote.
Map: Interactive world map of women’s suffrage
Background: Woman suffrage
Activity: Read about the riot that led to the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Sunday, March 5
The 1770 conflict intensified the American colonists’ demand for liberty from Great Britain, pushing them closer to the Revolutionary War.
Map: New England Colonies
Background: Timeline of the American Revolution