What You Need to Know About Tiger Farms

A viral video showing tigers chasing a drone likely comes from a slaughter facility in China. (Nat Geo News)

Find the dwindling habitat of Chinese tigers with our MapMaker Interactive layer.

Discussion Ideas

Critics have suggested a recent video depicting a group of tigers taking down a drone may have been shot at a tiger farm. What is a tiger farm? “ A tiger farm is a facility that breeds tigers like livestock.



What are some of the luxury and medical markets tiger farms supply? Luxury Tiger-skin rugs Tiger amulets Tiger claws Medicine Wine: Tiger bone wine, in which the animal’s bones are steeped in rice wine and aged for years, claims to boost the drinker’s health. “ Supporters of the drink believe that it promotes healing Pills: The pharmaceutical industry uses many parts of the tiger in powdered or gel form: claws, teeth, fat, bones, eyeballs, bile, tail, brain, even feces. Etc.: Nose leather is a luxury item and associated with treatment of rashes and insect bites. Whiskers are associated with treatment of toothaches.



Why do critics think the tigers in the video were likely on a farm and not in the wild? Siberian tigers are an endangered species China has an estimated seven Siberian tigers in the wild, and the video clearly shows more than that. (We counted as many as 12?) Siberian tigers are largely solitary animals, and this group of tigers interacts comfortably with each other. All of the tigers in the video are well-fed and even obese, indicating little competition for food. Tigers rarely venture near human settlements, but large buildings are visible in the video.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

