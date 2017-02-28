ARTS

Newly discovered 38,000-year-old cave art predates the French post-Impressionist art form. (Smithsonian)

What else was going on in those French caves?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

How are 38,000-year-old limestone blocks similar to 19th-century art? Well, they’re both French … The blocks were discovered at the archaeologically rich cave sites Dordogne As in Pointillism, the prehistoric blocks create distinct images with tiny dots. In this case, the dots are (generally) not painted, but carved as series of cupules. Cupules domino pieces



How is “prehistoric Pointillism” distinct from the real thing? We know a great deal about Pointillism and its practitioners, but next to nothing about the ancient artists of Dordogne. Pointillism was concerned with new, scientific understanding about the way humans process and perceive light. (Watch Sunday in the Park with George Neolithic



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Smithsonian: Prehistoric Pointillism? Long Before Seurat, Ancient Artists Chiseled Mammoths Out of Dots

Wonderopolis: What is Pointillism?

Nat Geo: Prehistoric Life in Dordogne collection