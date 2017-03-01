Pluto: Name that Planet

SCIENCE

Princess Leia! Octavia Butler! RIPLEY! The International Astronomical Union has approved themes submitted by NASA’s New Horizons team for naming surface features on Pluto and its moons. Gallifrey! Spock! Mordor! (NASA)

How did NASA set its horizons on our favorite dwarf planet?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

Note to teachers: You’ll definitely want your science fiction fans to be a part of this discussion!

Are there any geographic features that have already been informally named? Yes, and they are awesome. (Zoom in below.) An informal naming campaign was held last year.



What are some examples of night-time gods, the guidelines for the Plutonian moon Nix? Nix itself is named after the Greek goddess of the night Another example might be Hine-nui-te-pō Features these names could identify might be linea (elongated markings) or a cavus (deep-sided depression)



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

NASA: New Horizons, IAU Set Pluto Naming Themes

Nat Geo: Pluto on the Horizon study guide

Jet Propulsion Laboratory: Informal Names for Features on Pluto or Our Pluto

International Astronomical Union: Descriptor Terms (Feature Types)