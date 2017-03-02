How Much Pee is in Your Pool?

HEALTH

You know that sharp odor of chlorine from the swimming pool? Turns out it’s not just chlorine, but a potent brew of chemicals that form when chlorine meets sweat, body oils, and urine. (NPR)

Why are indoor pools potentially more of a health hazard than outdoor pools? Indoor pools allow for less air dispersal; disinfection byproducts can accumulate in the air above the pool. Indoor pools have less sunlight, which naturally neutralizes some disinfection byproducts.



How can swimmers avoid a build-up of harmful disinfection byproducts? Take a look at this guide from the CDC for some help. Make sure the water in the pool is changed regularly. The longer water sits in a pool, the more disinfection byproducts accumulate. Simply adding more chlorine might make the problem worse. Make sure to shower before getting in the pool. Just a one-minute rinse can remove much of the sweat and body oils that react with chlorine. DON’T PEE IN THE POOL!



