11 Things We Learned This Week

… Fantasia’s dinosaurs were the cutting edge of paleontology in the 1940s.
How has paleontology changed in the last 77 years?
… an anonymous buyer paid $14,600 for a dish of mold.
… Africa’s resilient cities are planning for the future.
What are the most pressing issues for Africa’s growing urban geography?
… how to make scientifically accurate cakes.
Learn a little about our eight-planet system!
… a small city in Iowa is devoting 1,000 acres of land to America’s vanishing bees.
How can you attract pollinators to your class garden?
… why facts don’t change our minds.
… Peru and Bolivia are working to clean up Lake Titicaca.
What prompted the concern about Lake Titicaca?
… you can buy a biodegradable, seaweed-based glitter egg—just in time for Easter.
How did the ancient Maya use mica ‘glitter’ to make their temples gleam?
… ‘which came first: the chicken or the egg’ is still a really contentious question.
Can you complete these egg-speriments?
… corn first entered the U.S. through the Sierra Madre mountains.
… 53 ways to check for understanding.
