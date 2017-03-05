This Week in Geographic History, March 6 – 12

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, March 6

TDIGH: Dred Scott Decision

The Supreme Court’s 1857 ruling denied citizenship to African Americans and established each state’s right to allow slavery.

Map: The Missouri Compromise (which Dred Scott overturned)

Background: Interactive timeline of slavery in the U.S.

Activity: Watch this video about the Dred Scott decision. What did the Supreme Court’s ruling mean for freed blacks? For the abolitionist movement?

Tuesday, March 7

TDIGH: Civil Right’s ‘Bloody Sunday’

Police violently attacked civil rights protesters’ first attempt to march to Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

Map: Selma to Montgomery trail

Background: More info about the Selma-to-Montgomery marches

Activity: Read about the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and discuss its impact.

Friday, March 10

TDIGH: Louisiana Purchased

The Louisiana Territory doubled the size of the United States when it was officially transferred over from France in 1804.

Map: Interactive map of Lewis and Clark’s trail

Background: The Louisiana Purchase

Activity: Read this summary of the purchase and answer the discussion questions.

Saturday, March 11

TDIGH: Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami

The magnitude 9.1 earthquake that hit Japan in 2011 was the fourth largest in recorded history and caused a devastating tsunami.

Map: Tectonic plates (Japan sits atop a “triple junction”: where 3 plates meet)

Background: The Ring of Fire

Activity: Watch and discuss this video about the Tohoku Tsunami.

TDIGH: Flu Pandemic Begins

From 1918 to 1919 more people died from a powerful strain of influenza than from fighting in World War I.

Visual: Photo gallery: Influenza

Background: CDC info about the flu

Activity: Test your knowledge about pandemics and epidemics with this quiz!