The Amazon Rain Forest Is Not an Untamed Jungle

GEOGRAPHY

The biodiversity of the Amazon rain forest is not entirely pristine. It was also shaped by an ancient hunger for fruits and nuts. (Nature)

Use our activity to learn more about biodiversity in the Amazon.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

How did researchers determine that ancient human activity may have influenced biodiversity in the Amazon rain forest? First, researchers analyzed data from the Amazon Tree Diversity Network After determining the species that were over-represented in the biodiversity survey, researchers considered the distribution Scientists identify long-abandoned settlements by the tell-tale soil composition, rock art, and earthen mounds.



Besides prehistoric human activity, what other factors may have influenced the distribution of domesticated trees in the Amazon rain forest? environmental conditions. In most regions of the rain forest, factors such as soil quality, access to sunlight, and water availability have a greater influence on distribution of trees (both domesticated and wild). animal interactions. Many trees rely on animals for seed dispersal, and are therefore influenced by the abundance and types of animals in a specific area. “ For example unintentional human activity. Human activity may have contributed to environmental conditions that favor domesticated species long after the human settlement has vanished. For example, “When people abandoned Mayan sites in Central America,” Nature says modern human activity. Human settlements can overlap for thousands of years—just ask the residents of Athens, Varanasi, or Beijing. In addition, 17th-century European colonists encouraged cocoa plantations in the Amazon, which may have increased the abundance of cocoa trees long after the plantations were abandoned. “ So it’s possible that more modern groups influenced the ecosystems



Domesticated trees may be “ relics of a vibrant past Forests close to archaeological sites often have a higher abundance of domesticated species, and examining similar “ patterns could help other scientists to discover as yet unknown ancient settlements



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Nature: Amazon rainforest was shaped by an ancient hunger for fruits and nuts

Nat Geo: Protecting Biodiversity in the Amazon Rain Forest

Amazon Tree Diversity Network

(extra credit—good read!) Science: Persistent effects of pre-Columbian plant domestication on Amazonian forest composition