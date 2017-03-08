7 Reasons to be Optimistic This Women’s Day

BUSINESS
While collectively as a nation—and especially as women—we’ve faced some significant challenges, there still remains much to be hopeful about. (Forbes)
Use our wide-ranging collection of resources to recognize issues that impact women and girls, and honor achievements of pioneering women of the past and present.
Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.
Discussion Ideas
- 1. More Women Hold Elected Government Positions In The United States Than Ever Before
- Who are the members of your school board?
- Who are your local elected officials—such as your mayor, city council members, judges?
- Who are your state representatives—such as your state senators or governor?
- Who represents your district in the U.S. House of Representatives?
- Who represents your state in the U.S. Senate?
- 2. Companies With More Women In The C-Suite Are More Profitable
- What is the c-suite?
- C-suite describes a company’s senior management. Some examples might include:
- chief executive officer (CEO): Usually, a company’s highest-ranking manager and often the chairman of the board.
- chief operating officer (COO): Usually responsible for the management and day-to-day operations of the company.
- chief financial officer (CFO): Usually responsible for a company’s financial management (including human resources, budgets, and taxes).
- chief information officer (CIO): Usually responsible for information technology.
- chief architect (CA): Usually responsible for designing and adapting information technology systems.
- chief communications officer (COO): Usually responsible for marketing a company’s message to internal and external audiences, and often working with company’s public relations and customer service sectors.
- chief science officer (CSO): Usually responsible for research and development practices and applications of new technology.
- chief legal officer (CLO): Usually responsible for identifying and managing legal issues and corporate procedures, often called a company’s “general counsel” or “chief counsel.”
- 3. The Economic Impact Of Women-Owned Businesses Is On The Rise
- What businesses are the biggest employers in your city or region?
- What are the largest women-owned businesses in your area?
- Take a look at the largest public companies in the U.S. How many are led by women in the c-suite?
- Take a look at the largest private companies in the U.S. How many are led by women in the c-suite?
- 4. The Wage Gap Has Narrowed
- Are women paid less because they choose lower-paying jobs?
- Is it because more women work part-time than men do?
- Is it because women have more caregiving responsibilities?
- Do traditionally “feminine” jobs hold lower economic value?
- How much of a wage gap is there in your state?
- 5. Young Girls Are Growing Up Imagining Their Unlimited Potential
- What careers do the girls in your class want to pursue? Do they personally know women in those careers?
- Who are some men and women girls in your class admire?
- Who are some men and women boys in your class admire?
- 6. The World is Embracing Women of All Shapes and Sizes Like Never Before
- What diversity do you see in women in positions of authority?
- What diversity do you see in representations of women in media?
- Think about:
- ethnicity and race
- gender
- sexuality
- age
- disability
- height
- weight
- hairstyles and clothing
- Review each of the preceding questions and consider women who belong to marginalized groups in the above categories—lesbian, obese, transgender, blind, etc.
- 7. Women are Rallying Together as a United Force for Positive Change
- Are there women’s groups working for positive change in your community?
- Think about organizations focused on:
- improving the quality of the environment
- supporting the arts
- improving education and educational opportunities
- reducing racism and bias such as anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim prejudice
- reducing poverty or homelessness
- improving economic opportunities
- reducing violence
- reducing inequality
TEACHERS TOOLKIT
Forbes: 7 Reasons to be Optimistic This Women’s Day
Nat Geo: Women and Girls resource collection
GovTrack: Congressional Districts Map
U.S. Senate: Senators of the 115th Congress
American Association of University Women: The Simple Truth About the Gender Pay Gap (Spring 2017)