7 Reasons to be Optimistic This Women’s Day

While collectively as a nation—and especially as women—we’ve faced some significant challenges, there still remains much to be hopeful about. (Forbes)

Use our wide-ranging collection of resources to recognize issues that impact women and girls, and honor achievements of pioneering women of the past and present.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Photograph by Lynn Johnson, National Geographic

Discussion Ideas

 

  • 2. Companies With More Women In The C-Suite Are More Profitable
    • What is the c-suite?
      • C-suite describes a company’s senior management. Some examples might include:
        • chief executive officer (CEO): Usually, a company’s highest-ranking manager and often the chairman of the board.
        • chief operating officer (COO): Usually responsible for the management and day-to-day operations of the company.
        • chief financial officer (CFO): Usually responsible for a company’s financial management (including human resources, budgets, and taxes).
        • chief information officer (CIO): Usually responsible for information technology.
        • chief architect (CA): Usually responsible for designing and adapting information technology systems.
        • chief communications officer (COO): Usually responsible for marketing a company’s message to internal and external audiences, and often working with company’s public relations and customer service sectors.
        • chief science officer (CSO): Usually responsible for research and development practices and applications of new technology.
        • chief legal officer (CLO): Usually responsible for identifying and managing legal issues and corporate procedures, often called a company’s “general counsel” or “chief counsel.”

 

 

 

 

  • 6. The World is Embracing Women of All Shapes and Sizes Like Never Before
    • What diversity do you see in women in positions of authority?
    • What diversity do you see in representations of women in media?
    • Think about:
      • ethnicity and race
      • gender
      • sexuality
      • age
      • disability
      • height
      • weight
      • hairstyles and clothing
      • Review each of the preceding questions and consider women who belong to marginalized groups in the above categories—lesbian, obese, transgender, blind, etc.

 

  • 7. Women are Rallying Together as a United Force for Positive Change
    • Are there women’s groups working for positive change in your community?
    • Think about organizations focused on:
      • improving the quality of the environment
      • supporting the arts
      • improving education and educational opportunities
      • reducing racism and bias such as anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim prejudice
      • reducing poverty or homelessness
      • improving economic opportunities
      • reducing violence
      • reducing inequality

 

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Forbes: 7 Reasons to be Optimistic This Women’s Day

Nat Geo: Women and Girls resource collection

GovTrack: Congressional Districts Map

U.S. Senate: Senators of the 115th Congress

American Association of University Women: The Simple Truth About the Gender Pay Gap (Spring 2017)

