7 Reasons to be Optimistic This Women’s Day

While collectively as a nation—and especially as women—we’ve faced some significant challenges, there still remains much to be hopeful about. (Forbes)

Use our wide-ranging collection of resources to recognize issues that impact women and girls, and honor achievements of pioneering women of the past and present.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

2. Companies With More Women In The C-Suite Are More Profitable What is the c-suite? C-suite describes a company’s senior management. chief executive officer (CEO): Usually, a company’s highest-ranking manager and often the chairman of the board. chief operating officer (COO): Usually responsible for the management and day-to-day operations of the company. chief financial officer (CFO): Usually responsible for a company’s financial management (including human resources, budgets, and taxes). chief information officer (CIO): Usually responsible for information technology. chief architect (CA): Usually responsible for designing and adapting information technology systems. chief communications officer (COO): Usually responsible for marketing a company’s message to internal and external audiences, and often working with company’s public relations and customer service sectors. chief science officer (CSO): Usually responsible for research and development practices and applications of new technology. chief legal officer (CLO): Usually responsible for identifying and managing legal issues and corporate procedures, often called a company’s “general counsel” or “chief counsel.”



5. Young Girls Are Growing Up Imagining Their Unlimited Potential What careers do the girls in your class want to pursue? Do they personally know women in those careers? Who are some men and women girls in your class admire? Who are some men and women boys in your class admire?



6. The World is Embracing Women of All Shapes and Sizes Like Never Before What diversity do you see in women in positions of authority? What diversity do you see in representations of women in media? Think about: ethnicity and race gender sexuality age disability height weight hairstyles and clothing Review each of the preceding questions and consider women who belong to marginalized groups in the above categories—lesbian, obese, transgender, blind, etc.



7. Women are Rallying Together as a United Force for Positive Change Are there women’s groups working for positive change in your community? Think about organizations focused on: improving the quality of the environment supporting the arts improving education and educational opportunities reducing racism and bias such as anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim prejudice reducing poverty or homelessness improving economic opportunities reducing violence reducing inequality



