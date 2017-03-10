11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… kids who get driven everywhere don’t have a good idea where they’re going.
How do young children learn to read and interpret maps? How can you best support that learning?
… the locations of the last uncharted areas on Earth, and where Skull Island is.
How do you navigate fictional places?
… giving new meaning to the phrase “eco-warrior,” the U.S. Department of Defense is developing an environmentally friendly bullet.
What else is the Army Corps of Engineers up to?
… one of the world’s rarest whales was caught on film for the first time.
Zoom in on the whales of the world!
… Louisiana accepted its first climate refugees.
… why squids lost their shells.
Why are cephalopods taking over the seas?
… the 19th century Scramble for Africa contributed to economic, social and political underdevelopment. (No, not exactly a news alert.)
What did colonial Africa look like?
… volcanoes could erupt a lot more, thanks to climate change.
Where are the world’s volcanoes?
… some Chinese millennials are taking up the hermit’s life in the mountains.
Check out our very favorite hermits!
… the children of the Ghetto Classics Orchestra brighten Nairobi’s Korogocho slum.
Where else is music making a difference to teenagers?