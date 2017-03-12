This Week in Geographic History, March 13 – 19

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Tuesday, March 14
TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein
Born in 1879, the German theoretical physicist invented the most famous equation in history and changed the way we think about gravity, space, and time.
Visual: Video of Einstein explaining his theory of relativity
Background: Biography
Activity: Read about Einstein’s theory of general relativity and take this quick quiz!
Wednesday, March 15TDIGH: Julius Caesar Assassinated
Julius Caesar’s brutal murder in 44 BCE led to a series of civil wars and the eventual transformation of the Roman republic into the Roman empire.
Map: The Roman Empire
Background: Collection of resources about Ancient Rome
Activity: Watch a clip from the movie Mean Girls and discuss how the movie’s plot is similar to Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar.
Thursday, March 16
In 1968, U.S. troops killed more than 400 Vietnamese civilians at the My Lai hamlet, a war crime for which only one officer was convicted.
Map: The Vietnam War
Background: The Tet Offensive (January 1968)
Activity: Watch this 1 minute clip, “My Lai: When Should a Soldier Say No?” and ask students to share their views.
Friday, March 17
TDIGH: Happy St. Patrick’s Day
Though less connected to the original 4th-century saint, the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day has endured as a celebration of Irish identity.
Map: Interactive map: the Irish diaspora
Background: History of Irish Immigration and St. Patrick’s Day facts, myths, and traditions
Activity: Try out St. Patrick’s Day Quiz!
Sunday, March 19
TDIGH: U.S. Declares War on Iraq
In 2003 the U.S. began what would become an 8-year war over the claim that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.
Map: Iraq
Background: Iraq invades Kuwait and The First Gulf War
Activity: Explore this interactive photo timeline of major events in the Iraq War.