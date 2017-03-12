This Week in Geographic History, March 13 – 19

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, March 14

TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein

Born in 1879, the German theoretical physicist invented the most famous equation in history and changed the way we think about gravity, space, and time.

Visual: Video of Einstein explaining his theory of relativity

Background: Biography

Activity: Read about Einstein’s theory of general relativity and take this quick quiz!

Wednesday, March 15

Julius Caesar’s brutal murder in 44 BCE led to a series of civil wars and the eventual transformation of the Roman republic into the Roman empire.

Map: The Roman Empire

Background: Collection of resources about Ancient Rome

Activity: Watch a clip from the movie Mean Girls and discuss how the movie’s plot is similar to Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar.

Thursday, March 16

TDIGH: My Lai Massacre

In 1968, U.S. troops killed more than 400 Vietnamese civilians at the My Lai hamlet, a war crime for which only one officer was convicted.

Map: The Vietnam War

Background: The Tet Offensive (January 1968)

Activity: Watch this 1 minute clip, “My Lai: When Should a Soldier Say No?” and ask students to share their views.

Friday, March 17

TDIGH: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Though less connected to the original 4th-century saint, the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day has endured as a celebration of Irish identity.

Map: Interactive map: the Irish diaspora

Background: History of Irish Immigration and St. Patrick’s Day facts, myths, and traditions

Activity: Try out St. Patrick’s Day Quiz!

Sunday, March 19

TDIGH: U.S. Declares War on Iraq

In 2003 the U.S. began what would become an 8-year war over the claim that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Map: Iraq

Background: Iraq invades Kuwait and The First Gulf War

Activity: Explore this interactive photo timeline of major events in the Iraq War.