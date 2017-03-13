Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Found in Cairo Suburb

WORLD

Archaeologists think 3,000-year-old statue could be legendary leader Ramses II. (Nat Geo News)

Zoom in on Heliopolis and other ancient Egyptian locales with our gorgeous hi-res map!

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany have discovered the remains of an ancient Egyptian statue they think could depict one of history’s most famous rulers, Ramses II. Who was Ramses II? Ramses II led Egypt for a 66 years, a startling length of time in the ancient world, when entire lifespans rarely lasted that long and royal reigns were nasty, brutish, and short. “ The growth and prosperity seen in Egypt at the time earned him the title ‘Ramses the Great’. Ramses II expanded the reaches of the Egyptian empire to as far north as what is today Syria and as far south as what is today Sudan. Ramses II settled a non-violent agreement establishing stable borders with the neighboring Hittite Empire When you think of ancient Egypt, you’re probably thinking of Ramses II. He commissioned buildings all over Egypt, and his cartouche colossi at Abu Simbel Ramesseum (his memorial complex) Ramses II is often associated with the biblical “pharaoh of the Exodus” who led Egypt when thousands of Israelite slaves escaped across the Red Sea. There is no reliable evidence for this, however. Some ancient Greek sources refer to Ramses II as Ozymandias, the poetic name Percy Shelley used in his famous sonnet. “ Ozymandias Next to Cleopatra and King Tut, Ramses II is probably the most famous pharaoh in Western pop culture. He is the main character, for instance, in Anne Rice’s novel The Mummy, or Ramses the Damned, and Norman Mailer’s Ancient Evenings, and provides inspiration for the alter ego (Ozymandias) of the antagonist in Alan Moore’s Watchmen series.



How did such a massive statue remain lost for 3,000 years? The Heliopolis site has been plundered for centuries, and the remaining rubble largely ignored. A better question might be “why did this statue survive”? The lead archaeologist at the Heliopolis site said the statue “might have been destroyed by early Christians The dig site was established in 2012, ahead of a redevelopment project that will erect new buildings on top of the site. “It’s a race against time,” says one Egyptologist. rising water table, industrial waste, and piling rubble Remember—what is now Cairo and its suburbs is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Thousands of unknown ancient sites sit beneath the vibrant, busy, modern city.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Nat Geo: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Found in City Slum

New York Times: Statue Being Pulled From a Gritty Patch of Cairo Could Be of Ramses

Nat Geo: Egypt’s Nile Valley North hi-res map