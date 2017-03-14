Why Are There So Many Conflicts in Mountainous Regions?

GEOGRAPHY

Mountains stand as a symbol of both solidarity and isolation. This is particularly true for the various rebel groups and militias that have used rugged terrain to resist central governing authorities. (World Policy Blog)

Where have mountain ranges helped define ongoing political conflicts?

Geographic determinism describes a way of thinking that prioritizes the physical features of a region in explaining its culture, history, and development. Geographic determinism is also known as environmental determinism or climate determinism.



Besides environment and geography, what other factors contribute to the development of a region? Human activity and agency, including language, religion, and trade customs, contribute to a region's development and culture.



