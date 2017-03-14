Why Are There So Many Conflicts in Mountainous Regions?

GEOGRAPHY
Mountains stand as a symbol of both solidarity and isolation. This is particularly true for the various rebel groups and militias that have used rugged terrain to resist central governing authorities. (World Policy Blog)
Where have mountain ranges helped define ongoing political conflicts?
Discussion Ideas
- Take a look at today’s MapMaker Interactive map. Where are some ongoing conflicts taking place in and around mountain ranges?
- Mexico: The Zapatista rebellion in the state of Chiapas is based in the Sierra Madre de Chiapas mountain range.
- Colombia: The FARC rebels, longtime antagonists of the Colombian government, were based in the northern Andes mountains.
- Russia: The Caucasus mountains in Eastern Europe are home to two major conflicts—insurgents in Chechnya (Russia) and Azerbaijan and Armenia tussling over the debated territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
- Democratic Republic of Congo: Rebels from the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda use the mountains of western Albertine Rift as home bases.
- Afghanistan: The insurgent Taliban has taken root in the intimidating Hindu Kush ranges of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
- India: The disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir is contested by India, Pakistan, and China.
- Philippines: The Abu Sayyaf terrorist group is based in the mountainous jungles of Mindanao Island.
- What current conflicts are not taking place in and around mountain ranges?
- The conflict in Syria is not mountain-based.
- Boko Haram, the terrorist group based in western Africa, has found some refuge in the jungles and forests, but not mountains.
- The South Sudanese civil war is not defined by mountains.
- The Israel-Palestine conflict is not defined by mountain ranges.
- Read through the interesting Talking Policy interview on the role of geography in conflict zones. What is geographic determinism?
- Geographic determinism describes a way of thinking that prioritizes the physical features of a region in explaining its culture, history, and development. Geographic determinism is also known as environmental determinism or climate determinism. Judith Matloff, the author interviewed in the article, says “I think I would prefer the term ‘geographic humanist,’ or perhaps ‘environmental possibilist.’ However, without a doubt, geography is something you can’t discount.”
- Besides environment and geography, what other factors contribute to the development of a region?
- Human activity and agency, including language, religion, and trade customs, contribute to a region’s development and culture.
- What are some reasons mountainous areas may be more prone to conflict than elsewhere?
- “A mountain stands in the way of things,” isolating residents in a number of different ways.
- physical isolation. Mountains are often the most remote areas of a nation, with the least infrastructure. “If there had been roads and there’d been more cross-pollination of ideas, if people had received the same education that others received elsewhere in the country, if they traded more, if they had not been so cut off and isolated, these customs would have died out or they would have become more assimilated.”
- cultural independence. Often, mountain residents interact less with outside culture, allowing their own customs to develop and thrive even as they become assimilated elsewhere. The article, for instance, notes that the Zapatista movement in southern Mexico was rooted in preserving the indigenous Maya culture of the region. “However,” the author reminds us, “it’s not as if there is complete isolation; the Zapatistas drink a tremendous amount of Coca-Cola.”
- economic isolation. Mountains help create alternative economic systems when residents feel underserved by the infrastructure of the larger government. “If you look at every major illicit production area of poppies or marijuana, it tends to be mountainous.” Mountainous regions’ physical environment and isolated infrastructure contribute to this contraband economy.
- natural-resource independence. Mountainous cultures are often unusually self-sufficient, but the infrastructure needs of the greater populace may threaten their way of life. The article points to the Himalayas, where climate change is radically altering the runoff and meltwater that southeast Asia relies on. “[T]here will be a lot of flooding. There’s a huge rush at the moment to dam up a lot of the Himalayas … People’s livelihoods are going to be changed by the melting.”
- “A mountain stands in the way of things,” isolating residents in a number of different ways.
- How can governments reduce the potential for conflict in the mountains?
- The author recommends providing as much autonomy as possible to mountain regions. “Making them compatible rather than in conflict with the central government is better for everyone.”
- The author also points to the positive outcomes of financial support. “Providing money, giving them their own police force, and implementing a local tax system all help. They still have to give taxes to the central government, but they can have schools in the local language. That’s the best way—autonomy and an economy.”
- The reporter points to the “mountain mentality” of Switzerland, an Alpine nation that is an economically and politically stable confederation of 26 independent cantons. (The smallest is just 37 square kilometers (14 square miles).) Although providing mountainous regions with as much independence as the Swiss is unlikely, it’s a good model to keep in mind.
