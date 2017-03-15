SCIENCE

Mythology is rich with tales of dragons and the magical properties of their blood. Well, a new study indicates that the blood of the Komodo dragon is, in fact, loaded with proteins that could be used as antibiotics. Giant dragon versus superbug. (The Economist)

Why are antibiotics so important these days?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

The Economist article says peptides Before the study, scientists suspected the AMPs must be unusually strong or bacteria-resistant because Komodo dragons are not seriously infected by bites from other Komodo dragons. This is noteworthy because the mild venom and pathogenic The study identified 48 potential AMPs that had never been seen before.



How did scientists test the resistance of the newly identified AMPs? They exposed eight of the AMPs to Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, two potentially lethal “superbug” bacteria. P. aeruginosa is often associated with hospital-acquired infections such as sepsis syndromes and ventilator-associated pneumonia. S. aureus is often associated with food poisoning, respiratory infections, and skin abscesses. One strain of S. aureus is particularly well-known: Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA penicillins



How did the Komodo dragon AMPs perform against the P. aeruginosa and S. aureus “superbugs”? Really well! “The growth of both species of bacteria was severely hampered



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

The Economist: The 48 uses of dragon’s blood

Nat Geo: Antibiotic Resistance Q&A study guide

European Bioinformatics Institute: What is proteomics?

(extra credit!) Journal of Proteome Research: Discovery of Novel Antimicrobial Peptides from Varanus komodoensis (Komodo Dragon) by Large-Scale Analyses and De-Novo-Assisted Sequencing Using Electron-Transfer Dissociation Mass Spectrometry