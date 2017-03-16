Climate Change Is Making Us Sick

HEALTH

Climate change is poised to affect the health of Americans in every part of the country. (LiveScience)

How do you teach about climate change? How do you not teach about climate change?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health lists eight ways in which human health will be harmed by climate change. Can you identify how climate change is impacting each of these categories, and an area of the U.S. that will be particularly impacted by it?

Extreme Temperatures Climate change is driving up the frequency of days with extreme heat Extreme heat puts people in every part of the U.S.—yes, including Alaska—at greater risk for heat stroke.



Food-Related Infection & Agriculture Many disease-causing bacteria thrive in warmer, wetter weather. These pathogens Sparsely populated desert areas, such as the Great Basin



Wildfires More frequent droughts and increasingly high temperatures increase the frequency and severity of wildfires. Wildfires put people at risk for burns, injuries, and smoke inhalation. Smoke is also a harmful air pollutant. The Great Plains



Mental Health and Well-being Extreme weather can augment existing health conditions with stress People suffering from anxiety depression



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

LiveScience: Map Shows How Climate Change Will Affect Health Across US

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health: Health Effects by Region

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health: Report: Medical Alert! Climate Change Is Harming Our Health

Nat Geo: How Not to Teach Climate Change study guide