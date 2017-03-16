Climate Change Is Making Us Sick

· by · in Classroom Ideas, Current Event Connection, geography, Geography In the News, Main. ·

HEALTH

Climate change is poised to affect the health of Americans in every part of the country. (LiveScience)

How do you teach about climate change? How do you not teach about climate change?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Map by the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health

Discussion Ideas
The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health lists eight ways in which human health will be harmed by climate change. Can you identify how climate change is impacting each of these categories, and an area of the U.S. that will be particularly impacted by it?

 

 

 

  • Food-Related Infection & Agriculture
    • Many disease-causing bacteria thrive in warmer, wetter weather. These pathogens can impact both crops in the field and prepared food.
    • Sparsely populated desert areas, such as the Great Basin, often rely heavily on prepared and imported food. These areas are at increased risk for food-related infections.

 

 

 

  • Wildfires
    • More frequent droughts and increasingly high temperatures increase the frequency and severity of wildfires. Wildfires put people at risk for burns, injuries, and smoke inhalation. Smoke is also a harmful air pollutant.
    • The Great Plains are particularly at risk for wildfires.

 

  • Mental Health and Well-being
    • Extreme weather can augment existing health conditions with stress stemming from damage to homes, communities, and social networks.
    • People suffering from anxiety-related illnesses and depression are most at-risk for increased stress due to the impacts of climate change.

 

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

LiveScience: Map Shows How Climate Change Will Affect Health Across US

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health: Health Effects by Region

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health: Report: Medical Alert! Climate Change Is Harming Our Health

Nat Geo: How Not to Teach Climate Change study guide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s