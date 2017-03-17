11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… how the Green Book saved black lives on the road.
Our educator has a terrific lesson plan using the Green Book as a primary resource.
… the location of every fossil ever discovered. Time-sink link of the week.
… a splash of river water now reveals the DNA of all its creatures, and New Zealand granted a river the same legal rights as a human being.
How would you incorporate the approach of the Maori stakeholders in our activity on the way people rivers and watersheds?
… how to unearth the Underground Railroad in Massachusetts.
Lots of old neighborhoods make the claim: See that house? It was once a station on the Underground Railroad. Was it?
… how a citizen scientist found flecks of extraterrestrial dust.
What is extraterrestrial dust?
… long before trees overtook the land, Earth was covered by giant fungi. Or lichen.
What is fungi? What is lichen?
… Minneapolis’ Vikings Stadium is great for football fans, bad for birds.
How can better glass save millions of birds every year?
… humpback whales are ganging up around South Africa and no one really knows why.
Humpbacks got some good news last year!
… when the U.S. was most innovative, and why.
Use our activity to help students assess key innovations and the impact of competition.
… the Titanic is being eaten alive.
How is Nat Geo Explorer in Residence Bob Ballard working to save the Titanic?