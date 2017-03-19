This Week in Geographic History, March 20 – 26

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, March 21

TDIGH: International Day of Forests

Created by the UN in 2012, this day acknowledges the critical role forests play in providing clean air and protecting biodiversity around the world.

Map: Forests around the world

Background: Info about rain forests and biodiversity

Activity: Read and discuss this Q&A with forest biodiversity expert Dr. Lovejoy.

Wednesday, March 22

TDIGH: UN Agrees to Protect Ozone Layer

The 1985 agreement to protect the ozone paved the way for the later Montreal Protocol which restricted ozone-depleting substances.

Visual: What the ozone layer would look like if CFCs had not been regulated

Background: What is the ozone layer?

Activity: Watch this video about changes in the ozone layer.

Friday, March 24

TDIGH: Exxon Valdez Crashes

Many species still have not recovered from the 1989 oil spill in Prince William Sound, Alaska.

Map: Exxon Valdez oil spill

Background: Collection of resources about oil spills

Activity: Using this timeline of recovery for species affected by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, discuss how the Prince William Sound ecosystem was damaged.

Saturday, March 25

TDIGH: Part of Wilkins Ice Shelf Collapses

A major ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula collapsed in 2008, providing clear evidence of global warming.

Map: Antarctica

Background: Photos, facts, and information about ice sheets

Activity: Climate Change and Rising Seas

Sunday, March 26

TDIGH: Egypt-Israeli Peace Treaty

Relations between Egypt and Israel have remained peaceful since the 1979 treaty which forced Israel to withdraw from the Sinai Peninsula.

Map: Israel and its neighbors

Background: Division of Palestine and The Six-Day War

Activity: Read this summary of Egypt-Israeli relations and discuss how geography has played a role in their relations throughout history.