Nature’s Nose Job

New research shows how the width of our nasal passages is literally shaped by the air we breathe. (Smithsonian)

Geography can shape cultural characteristics, too.

Discussion Ideas

New research has found Your nose helps you smell and taste (yes, taste!), but those aren’t its main functions. Your nose is an important part of your respiratory system. It warms, cleans, and humidifies



How did scientists conduct their study of nose shape? Scientists studied 3D scans



What characteristics of the nose did researchers measure? Take a look at the diagram above for some help. Scientists measured seven features of noses: width of nostrils distance between nostrils height of the nose (how much the nose protrudes from the face) nose ridge length (how long the nose is) nasal tip protrusion external area of the nose area of the nostrils



PLoS Genet 13(3): e1006616. Illustration courtesy Zaidi AA, Mattern BC, Claes P, McEcoy B, Hughes C, Shriver MD (2017) “Investigating the case of human nose shape and climate adaptation.”13(3): e1006616. doi:10.1371/journal.pgen.1006616 Nosy Research

What climate areas did researchers investigate and compare? Take a look at the study map above, and compare it with today’s simple MapMaker Interactive map Scientists looked at noses from people representing four major climate areas: West Africa East Asia Northern Europe South Asia



What differences in the seven characteristics of noses did the researchers find between the geographic regions? Not much, actually. They found statistically significant differences in just one feature: nostril width. Generally, people whose ancestors came from warm, humid climates (West Africa and South Asia) tended to have wider nostrils, whereas people with ancestors from cold, dry climates (Northern Europe, East Asia) tended to have narrower ones.



How might different nostril width benefit different populations? Different nostril shapes may help people breathe easy. From Smithsonian



What other factors might influence natural selection for noses? Sex. “‘ If anything has been shaped by sexual selection, it’s the face



Human populations are much more mobile and likely to marry and have children with people from different geographic backgrounds. How might this influence the shape of our noses? “ Evolution takes a long time,



