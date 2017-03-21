Bombs Away on YouTube

UNITED STATES

For the first time, thousands of films showing U.S. atmospheric nuclear weapons tests are freely, publicly available in an online archive. (New York Times)

What impact did atmospheric nuclear tests have on the scientists who watched them in person?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit, including today’s simple MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

In the introductory video above, the nuclear weapons physicist from Livermore says, “We don’t have any experimental data for modern weapons in the atmosphere; the only data that we have are these old tests.” Why isn’t there any experimental data for modern nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere? Atmospheric nuclear testing was outlawed by the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (1996) Nuclear weapons tests were targeted due to health concerns about radioactive fallout



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

New York Times: U.S. Nuclear Weapons Tests Come to YouTube

Nat Geo: Where did the U.S. conduct atmospheric nuclear tests? map

Nat Geo: What countries have access to nuclear weapons? map

Nat Geo: The Scientists Who Pee Plutonium study guide

Nat Geo: How Do Scientists Tell the Difference Between Natural Earthquakes and Earthquakes Caused by Nuclear Tests? study guide

Nat Geo: Did North Korea Just Detonate a Hydrogen Bomb? study guide

Nat Geo: Bombs Away at Nevada Test Site article

Nat Geo: Castle Bravo article