A Whole New World in Boston Public Schools

GEOGRAPHY

Students throughout Boston are getting a radically different view of the world, one map projection at a time. (NPR)

Why is designing a world map so difficult? Use our activity to better understand what distortions occur when modeling a spherical surface on a flat map.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

Boston Public Schools are sending social studies teachers maps using the Gall-Peters projection, top, instead of the Mercator projection. What is a map projection? A map projection All map projections contain distortions. When choosing a map projection, a cartographer must decide what spatial features he or she wants to prioritize, and deal with distortions surrounding other spatial properties. Spatial properties that are subject to distortion are: shape area or size distance direction National Geographic uses the Winkel tripel map projection



What’s wrong with the Mercator projection? Cue the video to about 1:24 for some help. Nothing is wrong with it; it was just designed for a different time and purpose. Created by Gerardus Mercator in 1569, the projection was designed to help European adventurers navigate the globe. The projection prioritizes linear shape and scale. In particular, it preserves angles, a key factor for seafaring explorers. But the projection distorts the size of objects as latitude increases. Key distortions in the Mercator projection include: Greenland appears massive, larger than Australia and Africa. In reality, Australia is three-and-a-half times larger than Greenland. Africa, the second largest continent on Earth, is fourteen times larger. Alaska appears larger than Brazil. In reality, Brazil is five times larger. Antarctica appears to be the largest continent, when only Europe and Australia are smaller. Most web-based maps, including Google Maps and our own MapMaker Interactive



What spatial properties does the Gall-Peters projection prioritize? The Gall-Peters projection prioritizes size. The area of different land masses is fairly proportionate, and the European “North” does not dominate the projection. Despite these benefits, the Gall-Peters projection has its flaws.



Why do officials at Boston Public Schools think exposing their students to the Gall-Peters projection is important? “Eighty-six percent of our students are students of color,” says Hayden Frederick-Clarke, Boston Public Schools’ director of cultural proficiency “This is the start of a three-year effort to decolonize the curriculum in our public schools,” said Colin Rose, assistant superintendent of opportunity and achievement gaps. “So this is about maps, but it isn’t about maps



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

NPR: Boston Students Get A Glimpse Of A Whole New World, With Different Maps

Business Insider: The Most Popular Map Of The World Is Highly Misleading

Nat Geo: Investigating Map Projections activity

Nat Geo: The Cartographer’s Dilemma video

Nat Geo: Selecting a Map Projection video study guide

Wikimedia Commons: Images of map projections