THE WORLD

The Economist Intelligence Unit has ranked the world’s priciest cities. This is one time where most Americans don’t want to be No. 1. (MarketWatch)

Where are the world’s most expensive cities? Check out today’s MapMaker Interactive for some help.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit, including today’s MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently ranked the world’s priciest cities. How did they conduct their research? According to the survey The average price of a 1 kilogram of bread (about 2-3 loaves) in New York is $7.95. In Singapore, it’s $3.55. In Lagos, it’s $1.27. The average price of a gallon of gas is about $2.39 in New York. In Hong Kong, it’s about $6.66. In Almaty, it’s about $1.85. The base World Cost of Living Index is 100, always set in the city of New York.



Why was the survey conducted? The survey is designed to help human resources expatriates



Take a look at the first bookmark on today’s MapMaker Interactive map. All the cities on the “most expensive” list are major international business centers. Dozens of global corporations infrastructure Most of the most expensive cities have experienced years of price inflation All of the most expensive cities are already densely populated, with limited space to sprawl. This means real estate prices, along with real estate itself, literally has nowhere to go but up.



In the U.S., only the cities of San Francisco, California, and Lexington, Kentucky, became more expensive over the last six months. Why do you think cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis are becoming (slightly) more affordable? MarketWatch points to a “weaker U.S. dollar.” weak dollar Many U.S. businesses interpret a weak dollar as a sign of strength, as it means foreign businesses and tourists can spend more money on more U.S. goods and services.



Take a look at the third bookmark on today’s MapMaker Interactive map Although urban areas in India and Pakistan have growing economies, all the cities on the “least expensive” list are developing countries developed nations Many of these areas (Lagos, Almaty, Algiers) are experiencing political or social unrest, which discourages people from moving there and businesses from establishing offices there.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

MarketWatch: The most expensive city in the world is NOT New York or San Francisco

The Economist: Measuring the cost of living worldwide

Nat Geo: Where are the world’s most expensive cities? map

