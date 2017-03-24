11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… how to make your kids good at anything (it won’t be fun) and how many learning myths you might still believe.
What are the learning attitudes of successful scientists?
… sea ice has reached a record low.
Learn more about the “twilight of the Arctic ice.”
… the secret, performance-enhancing addiction of the NBA. Read of the week!
Our favorite peanut-butter sandwich is from Hong Kong.
… foot-binding in China was even worse than you think, for different reasons than you think.
How are children enslaved today?
… trafficking in beautiful art is an ugly world.
Join the hunt for looted sites in Peru with Global Xplorer.
… five economic terms we should all know.
Browse some lessons in economics to share with your students.
… a New Zealand school has abolished gendered uniforms.
Does the military have gendered uniforms?
… Helibacon is a Texan response to eradicating an invasive species.
Go ahead and eat the alien invaders yourself.
… how we invented numbers, and how to throw an ax.
Discover the amazing world of numbers with Nat Geo Kids!
… Monopoly tokens have gone to the birds.
Get some ideas to build your own board game!