Stop Feeding Ducks Bread

Unfortunately, the popular meme speaks the truth: You really, really shouldn’t feed ducks bread. (Popular Science)

What do ducks eat? Learn a little more about mallards with our great resource!

Discussion Ideas

Is there anything else we should avoid feeding ducks, swans, and geese? Yes. Avocados, onions, citrus, nuts, chocolate, popcorn, carbonated beverages, and alcohol should never, ever be fed to ducks.



Wait a minute—rice? I thought rice made birds’ stomachs explode! No. This is an urban legend that has no basis in fact.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

