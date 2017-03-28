Largest Dinosaur Footprint Found in Australia

SCIENCE

Scientists have described a remarkable collection of dinosaur tracks on beaches in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. (BBC)

How do paleontologists drone for dinos in the Kimberley?

The world’s biggest dinosaur footprint yet discovered was identified in Western Australia The largest dinosaur footprint was made by a sauropod Brachiosaurus Diplodocus Apatosaurus Brontosaurus



Artwork courtesy and copyright Jo Manjun. “The Dinosaurian Ichnofauna of the Lower Cretaceous (Valanginian–Barremian) Broome Sandstone of the Walmadany Area (James Price Point), Dampier Peninsula, Western Australia.” Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, v. 36. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/02724634.2016.1269539 Photograph by Greg Willis, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-2.0

