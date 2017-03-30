Beyond March Mammal Madness

SCIENCE

Welcome to March Mammal Madness: Real animals wage fictional battles, while students use science—a lot of it—to try to predict the winner. This year’s champion: the short-faced bear! (NPR)

What are mammals? Why are they mad?

The Finale of March Mammal Madness came down to short-faced bear v. honey badger. (The first Carnivora vs. Carnivora Championship Battle in March Mammal Madness history!)  Use this as a template to create your own mammal madness tournament!
The winner. (Get the play-by-play here.)
Discussion Ideas

  • It’s time for March Mammal Madness! What are mammals?
    • A mammal is a class of vertebrate animal with several distinguishing characteristics. Mammals:
      • are hairy. All mammals have at least some hair. (Yes, even naked mole rats and whales.)
        • No other type of animal has true hair.
      • have auditory ossicles. Auditory ossicles are three tiny bones in the middle ear: the malleus (hammer), incus (anvil), and stapes (stirrup). These bones transmit sounds from the air to the inner ear.
        • No other type of animal has true auditory ossicles.
      • have a single jaw bone.
        • Mammals are the only animal with this type of jaw. Way back in mammal evolutionary history, two jaw bones were reduced in size and incorporated into … auditory ossicles. Evolution is awesome, don’t let anyone tell you different.
      • have sweat glands.
        • Primates like us are covered in sweat glands, which help keep our body cool. Other mammals have fewer and in more isolated places (like eyelids and ears).
      • can lactate. Female mammals produce milk to feed their offspring.
      • are endothermic. Mammals are warm-blooded, meaning they are able to maintain a constant body temperature regardless of external influences such as weather.
      • are viviparous. This means female mammals give birth to live young.
        • Many species of amphibians, fish, and reptiles are also viviparous.
        • Monotremes, those weird mammals that include platypuses, are not viviparous.
      • have a four-chambered heart.
    • There are 19 orders of mammals. The three largest orders in terms of number of species are Rodentia (rodents), Chiroptera (bats), and Soricomorpha (shrews, moles, and solenodons).

 

  • So, we know what mammals are. What’s the madness?
    • March Mammal Madness is an annual tournament developed by scientists, pitting representatives of different categories of mammals against each other.
    • This year’s championship battle pitted the extinct short-faced bear, one of the largest mammalian predators in history, against the honey badger. The ecosystem was chaparral—specifically, the Cape of Good Hope. The short-faced bear ultimately tossed the honey badger out of the way, securing victory. The honey badger ran away, but did not perish.

 

 

  • This year’s big four brackets were Adjective Mammals, Coulda Shoulda, Desert Adapted, and Two Animals One Mammal. Take a look at the bracket and see if your students can think of any other examples that could have played in March Mammal Madness.

 

 

