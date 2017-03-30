Beyond March Mammal Madness

SCIENCE

Welcome to March Mammal Madness: Real animals wage fictional battles, while students use science—a lot of it—to try to predict the winner. This year’s champion: the short-faced bear! (NPR)

What are mammals? Why are they mad?

It’s time for March Mammal Madness! What are mammals? A mammal is a class of vertebrate are hairy. All mammals have at least some hair. (Yes, even naked mole rats and whales.) No other type of animal has true hair. have auditory ossicles. Auditory ossicles No other type of animal has true auditory ossicles. have a single jaw bone. Mammals are the only animal with this type of jaw. Way back in mammal evolutionary history, two jaw bones were reduced in size and incorporated into … auditory ossicles. Evolution have sweat glands. Primates can lactate. Female mammals produce milk to feed their offspring. No other type of animal lactates are endothermic. Mammals are warm-blooded Birds and some fish are also endotherms are viviparous. This means female mammals give birth to live young. Many species of amphibians, fish, and reptiles are also viviparous Monotremes have a four-chambered heart. Birds also have four-chambered hearts There are 19 orders of mammals.



