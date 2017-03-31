11 Things We Learned This Week

·

This week, we learned …

there’s a frogpocalypse in South Florida, and a new population of critically endangered tigers has been discovered in Thailand.

Only about 220 Indochinese tigers like this one remain in the wild.
Photograph by Steve Winter, National Geographic

Where else have cane toads wreaked havoc?

Where are the world’s tiger ranges?

 

… one high school’s lesson for helping English Language Learners get to college.

At one Indiana high school, English language learners there can graduate with a diploma and an associate’s degree. Photograph by Otis Imboden, National Geographic

How does your brain navigate language?

 

… travel advice for spies.

This is one method of transportation of spies.
Photograph courtesy the New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection, Library of Congress. Public domain

Have spies not followed travel advice?


… five ways college teachers can improve their instruction.

A College of William and Mary class improves its core instructional techniques.
Photograph by B. Anthony Stewart and Donald McBain, National Geographic

Can a college mascot improve teaching?

 

… a Guyana tribe is going high-tech to protect its land.

Wai-Wais in the remote southern district of Kanashen have been trained in the use of cutting-edge software, smartphones and GPS to gather data and assess carbon stocks.
Photo by Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil CC-BY-3.0

How else are indigenous South Americans working to protect their land?

 

… how to teach yourself physics and math.

Use math skills to help solve explorers’ engineering problems.

 

… how stations on the London Underground got their names.

What’s the London Underground?

 

… rural districts are moving to four-day school weeks, and kids still prefer paper books to screens.

Three sisters share a copy of National Geographic Magazine in La Venta, Tabasco, Mexico, in 1947.
Photograph by Richard Hewitt Stewart, National Geographic￼

Enjoy a diverse reading list for kids!


… Utah has the highest rate of upward mobility in America, some of the best social services, and one of the smallest state governments.


Download the dream!

 

… cold-water coral reefs may stand up to climate change.

Cold-water corals like this bubblegum coral may have some buffer from the perils of climate change.
Photograph by NOAA/MBARI. Public domain

What are cold-water corals?

 

… where we are in the unmeasured world.

