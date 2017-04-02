This Week in Geographic History, April 3 – 9

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, April 3

TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Jane Goodall

The famous primatologist, who began her career studying chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960, continues to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Visual: Video about Jane Goodall’s work

Background: Jane Goodall’s NG Explorer Bio

Activity: Learn more about chimpanzees with these fast facts and photos.

Wednesday, April 5

TDIGH: Battle of the Ice

The 1242 battle in which Russian forces defeated the Teutonic Knights established political borders that remain today.

Map: Russia-Estonia border

Background: Crash Course World History video about the Crusades

Activity: Ocean and Sea Borders

Thursday, April 6

TDIGH: Peary Reaches the Pole

It is still disputed whether American explorers Robert Peary and Matthew Henson actually reached the North Pole in 1909.

Map: The North Pole

Background: Facts about the North Pole’s history, geography, and resources

Activity: Learn about people who live in the North Pole by watching this video on the diet of the Inuit of Greenland.

Friday, April 7

TDIGH: World Health Organization Established

Since 1948 the UN agency has provided emergency medical assistance after disasters, fought the spread of diseases, and implemented public health campaigns.

Visual: WHO infographics about vaccines

Background: What does the WHO do?

Activity: Read and discuss this article about a recent WHO report on the deadly effect pollution has on children.

Sunday, April 9

TDIGH: Bataan Death March

After invading the Philippines, the Japanese Army led Filipino and American prisoners of war on a horrific five day march, during which thousands perished.

Map: Route of the Bataan Death March

Background: Interactive Timeline of WWII in the Pacific

Activity: Watch and discuss this video clip of historical footage and interviews with survivors of the march.