This Week in Geographic History, April 3 – 9

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, April 3
TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Jane Goodall
The famous primatologist, who began her career studying chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960, continues to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.
Visual: Video about Jane Goodall’s work
Background: Jane Goodall’s NG Explorer Bio
Activity: Learn more about chimpanzees with these fast facts and photos.
Wednesday, April 5
The 1242 battle in which Russian forces defeated the Teutonic Knights established political borders that remain today.
Background: Crash Course World History video about the Crusades
Activity: Ocean and Sea Borders
Thursday, April 6
It is still disputed whether American explorers Robert Peary and Matthew Henson actually reached the North Pole in 1909.
Map: The North Pole
Background: Facts about the North Pole’s history, geography, and resources
Activity: Learn about people who live in the North Pole by watching this video on the diet of the Inuit of Greenland.
Friday, April 7
TDIGH: World Health Organization Established
Since 1948 the UN agency has provided emergency medical assistance after disasters, fought the spread of diseases, and implemented public health campaigns.
Visual: WHO infographics about vaccines
Background: What does the WHO do?
Activity: Read and discuss this article about a recent WHO report on the deadly effect pollution has on children.
Sunday, April 9
After invading the Philippines, the Japanese Army led Filipino and American prisoners of war on a horrific five day march, during which thousands perished.
Map: Route of the Bataan Death March
Background: Interactive Timeline of WWII in the Pacific
Activity: Watch and discuss this video clip of historical footage and interviews with survivors of the march.