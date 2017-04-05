Prairie Dogs Live to Dig Another Day

ENVIRONMENT

Every dog has its day, and prairie dogs are no exception. A federal court just ruled in favor of protecting the threatened Utah prairie dog. (Christian Science Monitor)

What are prairie dogs? Use our short resource to get acquainted.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

According to our short introduction to the species, prairie dogs are animals of “least concern”—they’re not endangered. (Check out the categories and criteria for endangered species here.) So why are they protected under the Endangered Species Act? There are actually five species of prairie dog in North America. The Utah prairie dog is a threatened species, meaning it may soon become endangered. (The threatened status actually represents a recovery, as the species was originally listed as endangered in 1973.) Utah prairie dogs have a small species range and a relatively small population. They numbered 95,000 in the 1920s, but by the 1960s, populations had crashed due to habitat loss, disease, drought, and population control methods such as hunting and poisoning.



What happens next? The plaintiffs, who wanted the state to maintain management of Utah prairie dog populations, will appeal. The group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Property Owners, is not anti-prairie dog and acknowledges the species’ significance. “Let [Utah prairie dog habitat] be on the prairie, let it be on land away from the developments,” said Brett Taylor, the group’s vice president. Conservationists acknowledge a legal victory not only for the prairie dog, but other intrastate species on nonfederal land. Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told the AP that the decision could help protect as many as 1,600 endangered species around the country.



Let your class be the next court of appeals. Should the federal government be the authority for regulating the populations of intrastate species on nonfederal land? Think about: states’ rights conservation of endangered species landowners’ rights influence of one species on an ecosystem influence of one species on the built environment



