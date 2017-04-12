Where Are the Most Endangered Rivers in the U.S.?

ENVIRONMENT
These rivers face a number of threats, from dams to pollution—and a possible reduction in conservation funding. (Nat Geo News)
Learn a little more about the most endangered river in the U.S.
Discussion Ideas
Discussion Ideas
- Take a look at today’s MapMaker Interactive map. What chief threat does American Rivers identify for each endangered river?
- Lower Colorado: Demand for water from homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses is outstripping supply.
- Bear: A proposed dam will restrict flow.
- South Fork Skykomish: A proposed hydroelectric facility will redirect the flow of the river.
- Mobile Bay Basin: Demand for water from communities in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia is outstripping supply from the rivers that feed the bay.
- Rappahannock: Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) operations may impact the river and surrounding communities.
- Green-Toutle: Waste from a proposed copper, gold, and molybdenum mine may impact water quality and habitat.
- Neuse and Cape Fear: Waste from concentrated animal feeding operations may infiltrate runoff to these rivers.
- Middle Fork Flathead: Spills or leaks from rail shipments of oil may degrade the river.
- Buffalo: Runoff from one of the biggest concentrated animal feeding operations (hog farm) in the U.S. may infiltrate the river.
- Menominee: Tailings from a proposed open-pit sulfide mine may leach into the river.
- Have your students take a look at one of the endangered rivers. Can they identify the stakeholders?
- What people, organizations, or communities benefit from the river? How?
- indigenous species, including endangered species?
- businesses that support recreation around the river, such as boat rentals, hotels, or restaurants?
- residents who rely on clean water for health and hygiene?
- are these residents worried that the ‘threats’ would impact the sanitation of their water?
- What people, organizations, and communities benefit from the “threats” to the river? How?
- residents who rely on jobs from industry?
- businesses that support new industries, such as construction?
- residents who rely on clean water and energy for health and hygiene?
- are these residents worried about the supply of freshwater and energy if facilities for water storage or hydroelectricity are not built?
- Can your students suggest solutions or compromises between the stakeholders in these rivers?
TEACHERS TOOLKIT
Nat Geo: Top 10 Most Endangered Rivers in the U.S.
Nat Geo: Most Endangered River in the U.S.: The Colorado study guide
Nat Geo: Where are America’s Most Endangered Rivers? map
American Rivers: America’s Most Endangered Rivers for 2017