11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… 22,000-year-old ice cores melted not because of global warming, but because the freezer broke.
How do scientists extract ice cores?
… cephalopods can edit their genes on the fly.
We welcome our cephalopod overlords!
… you might improve your students’ success by teaching math in the morning and social studies in the afternoon.
Use math and science skills to help explorers in real-world situations.
… we know nature makes us happier, and now science says it might make us kinder, too.
How can you connect your students to nature?
… one of North America’s oldest villages was discovered in western Canada.
How are contemporary Heiltsuk schools honoring their heritage?
… distribution of PTA wealth is proving controversial.
… an abandoned town hints at a nearly forgotten piece of African American history on the Great Plains. Read of the week!
What other regions did the Dust Bowl impact in the U.S.?
… a lizard has scales that behave like a computer simulation.
Is nature mimicking technology or is technology mimicking nature?
… what it takes for a product to be labeled “Made in the USA.”
Discover your global network with the Global Closet Calculator.
… geography and culture may shape Latin American and Caribbean maize.
Where is maize a staple crop today?