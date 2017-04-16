This Week in Geographic History, April 17 – 23

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, April 17

TDIGH: Bay of Pigs Invasion

The U.S.’s failed attempt to overthrow the Cuban government in 1961 permanently damaged relations and pushed the island nation closer to the Soviet Union.

Map: Bay of Pigs Invasion

Background: Timeline of U.S.-Cuba relations

Activity: Explore how the Bay of Pigs Invasion shaped the mindset of Fidel Castro.

Wednesday, April 19

TDIGH: Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Jews in Warsaw, Poland created an armed resistance to oppose deportation by the Nazis in 1943.

Map: Poland

Background: More info about the Holocaust

Activity: Hear personal histories of survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Thursday, April 20

TDIGH: Deepwater Horizon Explodes

The 2010 explosion of an offshore oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico is considered the worst environmental disaster in American history.

Map and Visual: Offshore oil in the Gulf and Effect on the ecosystem

Background: More info about the Gulf Oil Spill

Activity: Read about and discuss “invisible” oil spills affecting the Gulf of Mexico.

Saturday, April 22

TDIGH: First Earth Day

Founded by an environmentalist U.S. senator in 1970, Earth Day has evolved into a global holiday focused on protecting the Earth’s natural resources.

Visual: GeoStory: Climate Change

Background: Earth Day’s history and goals

Activity: Take our Earth Day Quiz! and Watch these video clips about how NG Explorers are protecting the planet.

Sunday, April 23

TDIGH: First Public School in America

In 1635 Puritans in Massachusetts founded the first public school in what would become the U.S.

Map: Public School Funding

Context: Betsy DeVos and the current debate over public schools

Activity: Read about and discuss the new map Boston Public Schools are using.