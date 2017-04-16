This Week in Geographic History, April 17 – 23

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, April 17
The U.S.’s failed attempt to overthrow the Cuban government in 1961 permanently damaged relations and pushed the island nation closer to the Soviet Union.
Map: Bay of Pigs Invasion
Background: Timeline of U.S.-Cuba relations
Activity: Explore how the Bay of Pigs Invasion shaped the mindset of Fidel Castro.
Wednesday, April 19
Jews in Warsaw, Poland created an armed resistance to oppose deportation by the Nazis in 1943.
Map: Poland
Background: More info about the Holocaust
Activity: Hear personal histories of survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Thursday, April 20
TDIGH: Deepwater Horizon Explodes
The 2010 explosion of an offshore oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico is considered the worst environmental disaster in American history.
Map and Visual: Offshore oil in the Gulf and Effect on the ecosystem
Background: More info about the Gulf Oil Spill
Activity: Read about and discuss “invisible” oil spills affecting the Gulf of Mexico.
Saturday, April 22
Founded by an environmentalist U.S. senator in 1970, Earth Day has evolved into a global holiday focused on protecting the Earth’s natural resources.
Visual: GeoStory: Climate Change
Background: Earth Day’s history and goals
Activity: Take our Earth Day Quiz! and Watch these video clips about how NG Explorers are protecting the planet.
Sunday, April 23
TDIGH: First Public School in America
In 1635 Puritans in Massachusetts founded the first public school in what would become the U.S.
Context: Betsy DeVos and the current debate over public schools
Activity: Read about and discuss the new map Boston Public Schools are using.