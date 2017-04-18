Fisheries Get Roped Into Conservation

ENVIRONMENT

North Atlantic right whales face a dangerous thicket of fishing gear. Fishermen and scientists alike are looking for an answer that satisfies all mammals involved. (Christian Science Monitor)

Use our great activity to map threats to North Atlantic right whales.

North Atlantic Right Whale

A team of state and federal biologists assisted in disentangling this big, beautiful right whale off Daytona Beach. The fishing line is still visible tangled in the whale’s body and trailing behind it.
Photograph by NOAA News Archive 123110

  • North Atlantic right whales are enormous mammals—up to 15 meters (50 feet) and 79 tons. How could fishing ropes injure animals this big and powerful?

 

 

Christian Science Monitor: How a better rope could help save the endangered right whale

Nat Geo: North Atlantic Right Whales activity

NOAA Fisheries: North Atlantic Right Whale

