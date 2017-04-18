Fisheries Get Roped Into Conservation

ENVIRONMENT

North Atlantic right whales face a dangerous thicket of fishing gear. Fishermen and scientists alike are looking for an answer that satisfies all mammals involved. (Christian Science Monitor)

Discussion Ideas

North Atlantic right whales are enormous mammals—up to 15 meters (50 feet) and 79 tons. How could fishing ropes injure animals this big and powerful? North Atlantic right whales can break through any ropes not designed to withstand about 771 kilograms (1,700 pounds) of pressure. The ropes currently being used are made to withstand much more pressure than that—the ropes are, in a lot of ways, stronger than the whales. These seemingly innocuous, nonviolent ropes and nets are “probably the biggest threat that [North Atlantic right whales are] facing right now.” If entangled in a rope or net, whales “can drown, suffer fatal cuts, or endure ‘sub-lethal effects:’ injuries that leave them less able to feed or reproduce.”



The project being developed by fishermen and conservationists is ropes and nets designed to break at 1,700 pounds. What are the challenges to this seemingly simple solution? money. The gear designed to break at 1,700 pounds has to be specially made and ordered. Massachusetts lobsterman Mike Lane says, “these things are quite labor-intensive to make … We’re hoping that there would be a company that makes a rope that just breaks at 1,700 pounds, that you could just buy off the shelves.” location. The solution only applies to nearshore fisheries, such as the lobster industry. Deeper waters demand stronger ropes. data. The tracking data available for fishing gear is not as robust as fisheries managers or conservationists would like. “With the vast majority of entanglements, ‘you really don’t have any indication of what specific fishery, or location, or even country of origin that the entanglement occurred.’”



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

